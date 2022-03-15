U.S. Army civilian budget analyst supports Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians

Courtesy Photo | Mary “Louise” Brumley has served as a budget analyst for the 71st Ordnance Group...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mary “Louise” Brumley has served as a budget analyst for the 71st Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) on Fort Carson, Colorado, since 2006, and has helped to ensure that high tempo Army EOD units are trained, equipped and ready. Originally from Chickasha, Oklahoma, Brumley said supporting EOD units has been the highlight of her career. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colorado – An Army civilian budget analyst has helped to keep Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians ready to defeat dangerous explosive devices around the world for more than 15 years.



Mary “Louise” Brumley has served as a budget analyst for the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) on Fort Carson, Colorado, since 2006, and has helped to ensure that high tempo Army EOD units are trained, equipped and ready.



The 71st EOD Group is part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation.



The Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st EOD Group commands all Army EOD Soldiers west of the Mississippi River, including three EOD battalions and 18 EOD companies.



“Her dedication has assisted the readiness of our EOD Soldiers and the 20th CBRNE Command by resourcing training and equipping one of the highest operational tempo forces in all of U.S. Forces Command,” said Lt. Col. Luke Richards, the deputy commander of the 71st EOD Group.



“This included support to hundreds of unit deployments and detailed coordination with the Department of Energy to ensure our counter-Weapons of Mass Destruction National Mission Units remained trained and validated,” said Richards. “Louise's steadfast commitment to the team is inspiring and she will forever hold a place as a Group Headquarters plank holder.”



Brumley said she became a budget analyst at Fort Irwin, California, in 1995 to work with a friend who was an analyst there. She moved to Fort Carson, Colorado, in December 2006. Brumley also deployed to Haiti for four months in 1996 and served for 15 months in Germany.



Originally from Chickasha, Oklahoma, Brumley said supporting EOD units has been the highlight of her career.



“I can look back and say that I have always tried to support the 71st units, 20th CBRNE and U.S. Army Forces Command the best I can so that the Soldiers have what they need to be ready for their missions financially,” said Brumley.



During her many years at the group, Brumley has been able to watch many EOD officers and technicians move up and assume positions of greater responsibility.



“Working with individuals and seeing them advance in their careers and working with them at different times and levels of their careers has been rewarding,” said Brumley. “An example are the two individuals now serving as the (71st EOD Group) commander (Col. Michael G. Schoonover) and deputy commander (Lt. Col. Luke Richards). I have worked with them for years at various times and levels of their careers.”