Space officers gain transfer credits toward space-related master’s degrees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo -- Officers who complete the Army Space Operations Qualification Course may now gain transfer credits toward space-related master's degrees from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Johns Hopkins University.



Agreements for transfer credits toward space-related master's programs have been in place with Webster University since 2004 and American Military University since 2012.



“The recent addition of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's master’s in space operations and Johns Hopkins University's master's in space systems engineering to the growing list of universities that recognize the Army Space Operations Officer Qualification Course for transfer credits highlights the quality education the Army's FA40s (space operations officer) receive,” said Robert Hoffman, chief of space operations training division with the Army’s Space and Missile Defense School. “This is a testament to the relevant and rigorous course that the Space and Missile Defense School Training developers and instructors have put together.”



Capt. Jonathan Maginot with USASMDC Headquarters and Headquarters Company recently completed ASOQC and is now enrolled at Johns Hopkins in the Whiting School of Engineering working toward his master’s degree in space engineering. He took advantage of the transfer credits.



“Graduating SOOQC was an accomplishment I have worked toward for several years,” Maginot said. “I am pleased to know the effort I put forth in the course will go toward my master’s. SOOQC compliments the academia and technical aspects of my program with the military applications of space systems.”



Daryl Breitbach, director of the Army Space and Missile Defense School, touched on the importance of universities partnering with USASMDC for FA40 development.



“Partnering with academia to obtain graduate degree transfer credit is an important step in the professional development for officers as they assess into the functional area 40,” said Breitbach. “The partnership with academia is not only a testament to the top quality education provided by the school, but it also provides professional development opportunities as students seek to further their education.”

