FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA — The 434th Field Artillery Brigade announced the 2022 Best Warriors during a ceremony March 11.



After an intense week of competition, which included about a dozen events ranging from the fitness test to land navigation to rifle qualifications to a 12-mile foot march and an appearance before a board of senior noncommissioned officers, four soldiers rose above their peers to claim the title of Best Squad and NCO and Soldier of the Year.



“I'm a big believer in competition because I know that competition breeds action,” said Col. Daniel Blackmon, commander, 434th Field Artillery Brigade. “I couldn't be more proud of all of them.”



Staff Sgt. Benito Carrion, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery, earned the honor of Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Spc. Alec Harris, Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery, took the title of Soldier of the Year for the brigade which instructs Basic Combat Training to nearly 20,000 recruits a year.



Rounding out the Best Squad were Staff Sgt. Monica Halitzka, Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wiltz, Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery. All four Soldiers will go on to compete in the Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition later this year.



“I would like to thank everyone in the chain of command and battery,” said Carrion. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to be able to represent our brigade in the FCoE competition and I will do everything I can to win.”



Closing out the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. of the Field Artillery, Michael McMurdy and the 434th Command Team presented Army Commendation medals to the best squad. The 11 remaining competitors walked away with Army Achievement medals.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 12:18 Story ID: 416487 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 434 names Best Warriors, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.