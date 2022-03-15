Ramstein recognizes new CMSgts in KMC

Photo By Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech | Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy, who served as the 16th CMSAF,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech | Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy, who served as the 16th CMSAF, speaks at the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, March 11, 2022. Roy, who entered the Air Force in 1982 and served as CMSAF from 2009 until he retired in 2013, recently visited Ramstein and was the guest speaker at the Chief Recognition Ceremony to congratulate the new chiefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, celebrated their promotions at the Chief Recognition Ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, March 11, 2022.



The Chief Recognition Ceremony highlighted the new selectees’ accomplishments as the top one percent of the Air Force enlisted force. The ceremony is a tradition from about 30 years ago with chiefs across the Air Force participating in an annual ceremony that emphasizes the importance and added responsibilities of being promoted to the top one percent of the Air Force.



The selectees are as follows:



(C)MSgt Jennifer Barger, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

CMSgt Ryan Barkman, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa

(C)MSgt Douglas Bolton, Headquarters Allied Air Command

(C)MSgt Jeffrey Brewer, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

(C)MSgt Angelo Brightwell, Headquarters United States European Command/J3

(C)MSgt William Charles, 603rd Air Operations Center

(C)MSgt Troy Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Public Affairs

(C)MSgt John Davis III, Headquarters United States European Command/Command Chaplain Director

(C)MSgt Andrew Dunn, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa/A3

(C)MSgt Paul Ellis, 86th Medical Squadron

CMSgt William Hensley, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

CMSgt Everton Hixton, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa/A1

(C)MSgt Darin Howell, 402nd Intelligence Squadron

(C)MSgt Ann Johnson, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa/SG

(C)MSgt Dustin Jose, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa/A4

(C)MSgt Natasha McCracken, 3rd Air Force/JA

(C)MSgt Jason Mowatt, 86th Maintenance Group

(C)MSgt Kelly Olivares, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron

(C)MSgt Robert Perz, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

(C)MSgt Karen Rose, 25th Expeditionary Field Investigations Squadron

CMSgt Anthony Slaght, Special Operations Command Europe/J38

(C)MSgt Tara Thomas, Headquarters United States European Command/J1

CMSgt Joshua Wessling, 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron

(C)MSgt Matthew Wilkins, 709 TMS

(C)MSgt Laderrick York, 65th Air Base Squadron