Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Rota Kicks off Active Duty Fund Drive

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Rota began its 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD), March 1, 2022. The annual drive raises funds in support of personnel and programs here in Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain.

Katie McCarthy, director for NMCRS Rota, explained that the drive’s purpose is twofold: To raise awareness of available NMCRS programs and services, and to raise funds to support these programs and services.



“The more knowledge Sailors and Marines have about our resources, programs, and services (and when and how to receive assistance) the more operationally ready they will be,” she said.



NMCRS was founded in 1904 to provide financial assistance and programs to Navy and Marine Corps personnel, their families, widows, and survivors. Today, this is achieved through emergency interest-free loans and grants, financial education courses, a visiting nurse program, scholarships, and more.



“Our goal is for Sailors and Marines in Rota to embrace the ‘by our own, for our own’ mentality, which embodies a shared commitment to taking care of Shipmates and fellow Marines,” said McCarthy. “By supporting the Active Duty Fund Drive, Sailors and Marines are providing shipmates and fellow Marines with financial support when their families have trouble making ends meet, or when they need an emergency flight back home.”



McCarthy stresses that this is essentially an organized and effective way to “pass the hat” to a service member in need.



To kick off the drive, NAVSTA Rota Commanding Officer Capt. David Baird sent an email to all personnel in addition to a video message being posted to NMCRS Rota’s Facebook page.



“Last year alone over $30 million dollars in financial assistance was provided to Sailors, Marines and their families,” said Baird in the video. “Here in Rota, over $284,000 of financial assistance was provided to our community.”



This year’s Rota ADFD chairs are Chief Air-Traffic Controller Ashley Graham, Engineman 1st Class Christopher Stirn, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jennifer Strupp who are joined with over 35 Sailors and Marines from around the installation to support this drive. Their goal is to make 100% contact with all Sailors and Marines here in Rota.



“I ask for all hands to make contact with the fund drive key person in their department,” said Baird in closing. “Our Navy and Marine Corps family deserves nothing less!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 03:55 Story ID: 416475 Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Rota Kicks off Active Duty Fund Drive, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.