New App Addresses Service Women’s Health Care Needs

The Defense Health Agency announces the release of Deployment Readiness Education for Servicewomen, the agency’s newest progressive web application. The app was developed through collaborative efforts from the Women and Infant Clinical Community, based upon research the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Office of Women’s Health, had after interviewing 300 servicewomen and learning of their desire for health information relevant to the unique environments they face before, during, and after deployment.



“This app is the result several years of research, and from collaboration among the services and women’s health subject matter experts,” said Navy Capt. (Dr.) Shannon Lamb. “The project began as a handbook that was a part of the Female Force Readiness Strategy for the Navy and Marine Corps, and has evolved into an easily accessible app with information relevant to all military branches.”



The Deployment Readiness Education for Servicewomen, or DRES, app is a one-stop resource for some of the most common questions and concerns that servicewomen have around deployment. Developed and written by Military Health System providers, the DRES app covers topics like menstrual management, injury prevention, intimate partner violence, returning to duty postpartum, and family planning.



“Topics like mental health, nutrition, communicating with family while on deployment, and reintegration after deployment are also included in the app,” said Lamb. “The app is a great resource for male and non-binary service members as well.”



Some of the resources the app covers include topics that affect all service members. Topics like deployment checklists, TRICARE navigation tips, mental health resources, and how to report a sexual assault are also included in DRES. The app is also a great resource for leaders who want to help promote the health and readiness for the female force.



DRES is a progressive web app which means instead of visiting an app store, users can find the free app at mobile.health.mil/dres. After downloading the app to a desktop or smart device, an internet connection is not necessary to access app content.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 13:57 Story ID: 416435 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New App Addresses Service Women’s Health Care Needs, by Adrienne Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.