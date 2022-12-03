Port Hueneme Seabees Celebrate 80th Seabee Birthday

Seabees, service members, civilian staff and their families attended the 80th annual Seabee Birthday celebration held at Stingers Park on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Calif., March 12.



In attendance were personnel from Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, 4, 5, 18, 22 and 25, Underwater Construction Team 2, 1st Naval Construction Regiment and Naval Construction Training Center Port Hueneme.



The open air event allowed Seabees and their families to celebrate a pivotal year for the force.During the event, Sailors from each component command gave a speech on the history and legacy of the Seabees.



Since WWII, Seabees have deployed to fight and support some of the largest operations in Naval History. . Navy Seabees served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom. The men and women of the Seabees have been deployed in every theater of war across the world, constructing bases, airfields, engaging in undersea construction, building roads, bridges, and other Infrastructure all while defending themselves.



Capt. Matthew C. Riethmiller, commodore of Naval Construction Group 1, gave remarks on the importance of the Seabees in a time of geopolitical unrest.



“It's very fitting that we celebrate the 80th right now in a time that we find ourselves once again being needed. No one thought 6 months ago the world would be in this situation yet we are. Those young petty officers and constructionmen read of our glorious history, we should never forget that heritage, but our best days are in front of us ,” Said Riethmiller.



Seabees are ready to deploy at a moment's notice to provide support and respond to major combat operations, humanitarian disaster relief operations and military engineering missions in support of Navy objectives.



“We’re ready, we’ve always been ready and I see that everyday in the way you prepare. Hopefully we won't be needed, but if we are needed we’re ready ,” said Riethmiller.



Those in attendance enjoyed dinner, the traditional cake-cutting led by the oldest and youngest Seabee in the group followed by a live concert performed by the lt. Dan Band.



The U.S. Navy Seabees with NCG 1 train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.

