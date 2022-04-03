NMCP RECOGNIZES SAILOR GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 9, 2022) – Navy Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) held a ceremony on March 4 to recognize a Sailor from the NMCP Transfer Center for his part in coordinating the transfer of a service member from one hospital to another, across state lines.



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Braxton Clark, in coordination with Theater Patient Movement Requirements Center (TPMRC), arranged for the movement of an active duty service member on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). This transport was the 200th time a service member on ECMO had been flown by the US Air Force Critical Care Air Transport (CCAT) – ECMO team.



Clark said, “Communicating with every party involved was difficult at times, but finding ways to effectively communicate and stay organized within the process were key.”



He went on to explain repeating and reiterating important facts and details can help immensely.



“Ensuring the correct information is being passed, recorded and relayed can all have a significant impact on the outcome of the patient’s care and ongoing treatment,” said Clark.



The patient was flown from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX on Feb. 7. Complicating this transfer was the patient being on ECMO, a form of life support.



Clark explained his part in this complicated process.



“I coordinated consults and communication while organizing patient movement from here at NMCP,” said Clark. “I was asked to facilitate and allocate resources available to us here at NMCP to assist another local facility with the patient movement, while organizing the commute to the flight line and identifying the team members needed to assist in the patient’s care while in movement.”



Clark had to arrange multiple forms of ground transportation and coordinated with multiple commands to ensure the patient and crew members moved safely from Norfolk General back to Chambers Airfield due to the fact the CCAT – ECMO team flying into Chambers Airfield from Travis Air Force Base lacked ground support to retrieve the patient from Norfolk General and bring them back to the flight line.



Although this is not a regular part of Clark’s duties, he feels his experience and the culture of always being prepared here at NMCP put him in the perfect position to spring into action when duty called.

“We are firm believers in being prepared and setting ourselves up for success. Because of that, I come into work early every day to ensure all my programs are functioning properly and ready to rock and roll,” said Clark. “So when I got the call, I was ready to function fast and effectively. Being efficient within my movements helped with organization and the overall outcome of the patient care.”



When Clark was asked what advice he would give to anyone to help them succeed in a similar situation, he had some profound words.



“A tool is only a resource that works if you know how to utilize it to its maximum capacity. If you’re still fumbling around and trying to learn the tool while in the middle of an emergency it can hinder the outcome for the patient. Familiarizing yourself and preparing yourself with your tools beforehand will help you greatly in accomplishing your mission,” said Clark.



