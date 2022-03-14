Women's History Month: U.S. Coast Guard Company Commanders

Each day, U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May serves the American public by leveraging the talent and passion of our staff to train mission-ready recruits able to meet the missions of the service. Our Company Commanders deliver dynamic training that sets the foundation for our recruits as they begin their careers.



March is Women’s History Month, honoring the achievements and contributions that women have made and continue to make in our Coast Guard and Nation.



Our staff of dedicated professionals like Petty Officer 1st Class Elena Cappelmann, Chief Petty Officer Tiffany Moore, and Petty Officers 2nd Class Kerrigan King and Caleigh Vazquez create a fully inclusive environment where all people are respected, empowered, and valued and where every single person can pursue and achieve personal growth and professional success.



Cappelmann led her all-women team of company commanders starting the 8-week training program for Yankee-201, March 4, 2022.



“Each of these women are representatives of the exemplary leadership qualities all our company commanders have here on the regiment,” said Capt. Kathy Felger, commanding officer of Training Center Cape May. “I am proud to serve alongside this impressive team of company commanders as they shape these recruits into high-quality Coast Guard personnel to serve and succeed in today’s Coast Guard.”



Training Center Cape May will continue to build an inclusive culture where everyone will be valued, respected, encouraged to contribute to their fullest potential, and feel connected to the Coast Guard mission.



The Coast Guard and Training Center Cape May are proud of our shipmates who serve with distinction and are role models representing our core values. Women are critical members of our Coast Guard team and continue to play a major role in the history of the modern Coast Guard and continue a legacy like in our predecessor services.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 10:22 Story ID: 416419 Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month: U.S. Coast Guard Company Commanders, by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.