NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain prepare USS Hershel “Woody” Williams’ for Obangame Express 2022

(Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV contributed to this story)



NAS SIGONELLA, Sicily -- The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) conducted a scheduled port visit Feb. 26 - March 4, 2022 at Naval Station Rota, Spain.



During the visit, logisticians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) Site Rota and their mission partners delivered fuel, provisions, mail and cargo to Hershel “Woody” Williams (HWW).



“HWW identified a need for three shipping containers, called CONEX boxes, and the repair of some refrigeration units already on board the HWW,” said Capt. Paul Haslam, NAVSUP FLCSI chief of contracts. “FLCSI’s contracting team and our logisticians at Site Rota acted quickly to procure the CONEX boxes in the open market and delivered them to the ship. The team was also able to ensure the quick repair of all refrigeration units.”



NAVSUP’s mission partners at NAVSTA Rota include Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center, NAVSTA Port Operations and Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support.



“As a result of these repairs, along with the shipping containers, we increased the provisions capacity by 150% and HWW’s overall operational sustainability.” said Lt. Micah Gustafson, HWW supply officer. “This means that, now that we are fully loaded, I project our capability to meet if not exceed the goal of operational readiness we aimed for.”



“Our mission partners were essential in assuring the operational readiness of HWW,” Haslam said.





HWW is currently on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations to participate in Obangame Express 2022, the largest multinational maritime exercise in Western Africa.



“As the first U.S. Navy ship permanently assigned to the AFRICOM area of responsibility, we are excited to work with our partners to improve our communication and information sharing capabilities and increase partner nation capability to improve maritime security and stability,” Capt. Michael Concannon, commanding officer, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams. “All coastal nations benefit from the free flow of materials and commerce through a safe and secure maritime domain.”



Site Rota is one of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella's five logistics sites positioned across Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. Site Rota provides supply chain management, bulk and aviation fueling capability, material handling equipment, contracting, hazardous material management, household goods and vehicle processing and postal operations to fleet, installation and other service components throughout the area of operations.



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned commands that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.



U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



Read more about HWW’s participation in Obangame 2022:

https://www.c6f.navy.mil/Press-Room/News/News-Display/Article/2961949/uss-hershel-woody-williams-joins-partners-allies-for-obangame-express-22/

