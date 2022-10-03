NSA Naples Kicks-Off NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive

NAPLES, Italy – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples and its tenant commands held a small ceremony to kick-off the 2022 Naples Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) campaign onboard the Capodichino base, March 9.



The kick-off event featured Naples NMCRS volunteers, a cake cutting, and words of support from the NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart.



"We increased our contribution numbers last year and were able to collect more funds than were distributed locally. The goal this year is to continue increasing fundraising numbers beyond what we accomplished last year," said Stewart of this year’s fundraising target.



Naples NMCRS hopes to raise $100 thousand from the ADFD this year. Funds received from the NMCRS campaign will be used to provide emergency financial assistance such as interest-free loans, quick-assist loans, direct grants, education loans, Budget for Baby workshops and visiting nurse services.



“The Active Duty Fund Drive is the single-largest way we raise money for Sailor-to-Sailor support,” said Naples NMCRS Director Emily Young.



Founded in 1904, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is a private, non-profit charitable organization. For 118 years, NMCRS has been readily available to assist Sailors, Marines and their families with financial needs.



The organization exists to assist military members in times of need to pay for food, rent, utilities, vehicle repairs, emergency transportation, disaster relief and other family emergencies.



“We’re one of the few locations throughout the European AOR that raises more than we provide,” said Young. “This means we can extend support to Sailors and families external to the NSA Naples community.”



NMCRS operates both ashore and afloat with more than 4,000 volunteers who assist active-duty members and their families during times of need.



In 2019, a total of $42.5 million in financial assistance was provided to over 47,000 clients Navy and Marine Corps-wide. NSA Naples NMCRS provided $96,368 in assistance of 69 cases.



NMCRS's programs are completely funded by charitable contributions. All contributions are on a volunteer basis and are tax deductible.



Contributions may be made by cash, check or allotment from active-duty personnel.



Military members who attended the NMCRS fund drive kick-off shared their experiences on how NMCRS has assisted them during personal or financial emergency situations, and helped them stay mission ready.



“The NMCRS is a great program,” said Personnel Specialist 1st Class Travis Cabe, who attended the NMCRS ADFD kick-off celebration at NSA Naples. “Sometimes, we need a safety net. We need to feel like somebody’s got our back.”



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



For more news on NSA Naples, please follow us on Instagram @NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples/



For more information on NMCRS, please visit https://www.facebook.com/NMCRS/ or www.nmcrs.org

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 09:01 Story ID: 416408 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Kicks-Off NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive, by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.