VP-26 “Tridents” Conduct Mission Flights, Attend Singapore Airshow

PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Singapore (Feb. 19, 2022) – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 completed a successful detachment in the U.S. 7th Fleet, operating out of Singapore’s Paya Lebar Air Base and the Changi Exhibition Center – demonstrating their ability to function at unfamiliar airfields and showcasing the capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon to an international audience.



“Having the opportunity to plan and execute mission flights out of foreign airfields allows us to not only exercise our skills as naval aviators, but it also proves how capable and flexible the maritime patrol and reconnaissance community is as a whole,” said Lt. Renata Kolinko, VP-26 mission commander and detachment officer-in-charge. “Traveling when many countries have instituted various public health restrictions certainly adds to the complexity of planning, but the experience we gain as crews and as a squadron is invaluable.”



Before the airshow, the detachment conducted several mission flights, displaying the capability of the maritime community to operate around the globe. During these flights, the “Tridents” were able to further establish the United States Navy’s presence in the South China Sea and continue to gain experience operating in a coordinated environment with both air and surface assets.



After the conclusion of the operational portion of the detachment, the aircrew participated in the Singapore Airshow 2022, the largest airshow in Asia showcasing international and domestic aircraft that occurs every two years in order to forge partnerships in the region.



“The capabilities of the P-8A are truly impressive,” said Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 3rd Class (AWO3) Kaitlyn Karr. “Having the ability to seamlessly transition from intelligence gathering to anti-submarine warfare allows us to continuously hold our adversaries at risk. I appreciate the opportunity to share some of these capabilities with our international partners.”



The “Tridents” demonstrated many of the features of the multi-mission P-8A to distinguished guests and military from the Indonesia, New Zealand, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Singapore, and the United States. Attendees included almost 30,000 tradesmen and civilians from 110 countries and regions, 930 companies from 45 different countries, and 117 delegations from 36 countries and regions.



“Continuing to work as one team with key states in the Indo-Pacific Region allows us to enhance U.S. alliances in the region, defend our interests, and demonstrate our position as the pre-eminent Naval Force in the AOR,” said Lt. Khatri, a pilot assigned to VP-26.



VP-26 based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 04:16 Story ID: 416395 Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-26 “Tridents” Conduct Mission Flights, Attend Singapore Airshow, by LT alexander williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.