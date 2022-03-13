Health Advisory Amended for Iroquois Point (Zone A3) and Hickam Housing Areas (Zone D2)

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) amended the health advisory for Iroquois Point (Zone A3) and Hickam Housing Areas (Zone D2) today, signifying water in these zones is safe to drink. The DOH amendment is located at https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-declares-navy-drinking-water-distribution-system-zones-a3-d2-safe/.



With the advisory amended for these two zones, DOH has cleared 15 of the 19 affected zones on the Navy water system.



“We are thankful the advisory was amended, and the water is safe for residents who chose to remain in their homes or who will return over the coming days,” said Col. Robert Brown, vice commander, 15th Wing. “Our main priority continues to be the safety and health of our Airmen and their families. We know it has been a challenging time, and we commend everyone’s resilience. Going forward, we will continue to support the Navy and the Interagency Drinking Water System Team’s efforts to restore and maintain safe drinking water for all our families and mission facilities.”



Iroquois Point is composed of several public and private neighborhoods, and though not Navy property, it is served by the Navy water system. Iroquois Point Elementary School and Iroquois Point Preschool are also located in Zone A3.



Zone D2 includes Hale Na Koa, Officer Field, and Onizuka Village neighborhoods. These communities provide housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Air Force and Army residents. Hickam Elementary School and Hickam Harbor Child Development Center are also located in Zone D2.



With the amendment of the health advisory, the housing office will email a letter to residents in Zone D2 from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days. Residents in Zone A3 should contact their property manager with questions or concerns.



To ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



·(808) 449-1979

·(808) 448-3262

·(808) 448-2557

·(808) 448-2570

·(808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Resources specific to Department of the Air Force (DAF) personnel are available at https://websites.dso.mil/sites/water-concern/. DAF members needing assistance with TLA can make an appointment with the 15th Comptroller Squadron at https://tlaclaims.setmore.com.



Zone-by-zone status and detailed testing information are available at: https://jbphh-safewaters.org.

