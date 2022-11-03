Photo Essay: Crew guides CH-47 Chinook for sling-load training support at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support sling-load training for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course taught at Fort McCoy. The activity was on South Post at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on a cold winter day. Soldiers who are 89B-qualified are tasked with receiving, storing, and issuing conventional ammunition, guided missiles, large rockets, explosives, and other ammunition and explosive-related items. During the two phases of the course, the students learn all of the entry-level basics about the course. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during ASC. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. The CH-47 is the Army's only heavy-lift cargo helicopter supporting critical combat and non-combat operations, according to the Army fact sheet on the helicopter. The CH-47 has an empty weight of 24,578 pounds and a maximum gross weight of 50,000 pounds. The helicopter also can lift intra-theater payloads up to 16,000 pounds in high/hot environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operated a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support sling-load training for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course taught at Fort McCoy.



The activity was on South Post at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on a cold winter day. Soldiers who are 89B-qualified are tasked with receiving, storing, and issuing conventional ammunition, guided missiles, large rockets, explosives, and other ammunition and explosive-related items.



During the two phases of the course, the students learn all of the entry-level basics about the course.



The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during ASC.



A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations.



The CH-47 is the Army's only heavy-lift cargo helicopter supporting critical combat and non-combat operations, according to the Army fact sheet on the helicopter.



The CH-47 has an empty weight of 24,578 pounds and a maximum gross weight of 50,000 pounds.



The helicopter also can lift intra-theater payloads up to 16,000 pounds in high/hot environments.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



