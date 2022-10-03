2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Assists in Firefighting in Daegu

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea— Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade assisted the city of Daegu in fighting forest fires on March 10-11, 2022 on the east coast of Korea.



“This was a great opportunity today to work with our Korean partners and solidify our alliance by assisting the city of Daegu with their firefighting. It was an honor to be out here and to have my Soldiers participate in this great humanitarian mission,” said Lt. Col. Bridget Dalziel the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion commander who is in command of the US aircraft assisting the firefighting mission.



2nd Combat Aviation Brigade provided three UH-60 from 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion and two CH-47 helicopters from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion as well as 62 personnel from across the brigade to assist in fighting the wildfires by utilizing bambi buckets to drop water on the fires. Soldiers have conducted 40 hours cumulative flight time to contain, suppress and prevent the fires.



“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity to come together in international partnership to address a problem here in Korea. What we were able to see was a united team of military, civilian and the city officials of Daue come together in a common cause. It’s inspirational to be part of a team like this to the mutual benefit of the Republic of Korea,” said Maj. Charles Hale, 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion operations officer.



The bambi buckets attached to the UH-60 helicopters hold approximately 540 gallons of water and the buckets attached to the CH-47 hold approximately 1,000 gallons. The aircraft were able to drop approximately 12 buckets of water per hour. The Soldiers utilized the local water reservoir at Kach’ang-josuji, five miles south of the city of Daegu, as their water supply to fight the fires.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 22:47 Story ID: 416357 Location: DAEGU, 27, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Assists in Firefighting in Daegu, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.