Long-Term Monitoring Begins in Red Hill Neighborhood

The Interagency Drinking Water Team begins Long-Term Monitoring (LTM) in the Red Hill Housing (Zone I1) community Friday Mar. 11, 2022.



The Red Hill community is the first to begin monitoring in the LTM plan since it was the first zone to have its health advisory amended by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).



LTM is a comprehensive testing plan that starts within the first 30 days after a zone’s health advisory has been amended by the DOH and includes continued sampling and monitoring over the next 24 months. The purpose of LTM is to confirm that the water in each zone remains safe to drink as determined by DOH.



The samples collected during LTM are sent to laboratories for chemical analysis. These labs are certified by DOH to test for chemicals that are typically associated with hydrocarbon releases such as total petroleum hydrocarbons, semi-volatile organic compounds and volatile organic compounds.



In addition to LTM sampling and testing, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) uses total petroleum hydrocarbon (TPH) analyzers to test water samples. TPH analyzer testing focuses on hydrocarbons, allowing for quick testing and delivery of results. TPH analyzer testing differs from LTM testing because LTM water samples are tested for a wider range of compounds and take longer to deliver results.



The Navy will sample 5% of the houses or buildings in each zone every month for three months after the amended health advisory is released for that zone. A minimum of five houses or buildings will be sampled in each zone. The plan then calls for testing 10% of the houses in each zone every six months from months four through 24. During this phase, a minimum of 15 houses or buildings will be sampled in each zone. Child development centers and schools will be sampled every month for the first three months and again at 6, 12, 18 and 24 months.



If residents have concerns about the quality of their water, the RRT is an on-call team available to respond to water concerns residents may have after DOH determines their water is safe to drink. Residents can call the emergency operations center (EOC), which will dispatch the RRT to investigate. The EOC can be reached at (808) 449-1979, (808) 448-3262/2557/2570/2583, or by email at jbphh-water-response@navy.mil



The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii DOH, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 21:57 Story ID: 416354 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long-Term Monitoring Begins in Red Hill Neighborhood, by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.