Health Advisory Amended for 4 Zones

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) amended the health advisory for Zones F1, F2, H2, and H3 today, signifying water in these zones is safe to drink. The DOH amendment is located here: https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-declares-navy-drinking-water-distribution-system-zones-f1-f2-h2-h3-safe/



DOH has now amended 13 of the 19 affected zones on the Navy water system. With this amendment, water for all three zones of Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) community has been declared safe.



“We are incredibly excited to welcome home our Aliamanu Military Reservation residents,” said Maj. Gen. Joe Ryan, commanding general, 25th Infantry Division and Task Force Ohana. “For over three months, it’s been our mission, along with the members of the Interagency Drinking Water System Team, to return our families to their homes with safe and clean drinking water. We recognize this has been a challenging time for our families, and we appreciate their fortitude and understanding. Looking ahead, we will implement a long-term monitoring plan that includes routine testing of homes to ensure our residents continue to have clean and safe drinking water.”



AMR provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Army residents. There are no schools or child development centers within Zones H2 and H3.



Moanalua Terrace (Zone F1) neighborhood provides housing to all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. The Navy Exchange Mall, Moanalua Shopping Center, Pearl Harbor Elementary School and Kamaaina Kids Moanalua Preschool are also located in Zone F1.



Zone F2 contains Catlin Park, Maloelap, Doris Miller, Halsey Terrace, and Radford Terrace neighborhoods. These communities provide housing to all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. Catlin School Age Care and Peltier Child Development Center are also located in Zone F2.



Task Force Ohana has planned to return all AMR residents to their homes as a community effort. Now that DOH has amended the health advisory for Zones H2 and H3, all AMR residents will be notified to return home. DOH amended the health advisory for Zone H1 March 3. https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-declares-navy-drinking-water-distribution-system-zones-b1-g1-h1-safe/



The housing office will email a letter to residents of Zone F1 and F2 from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days. For non-resident facilities within these zones, JBPHH will notify the respective facility managers.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the AMR Community Center will provide support for all AMR residents and Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions regarding AMR housing or other Army-specific issues, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



To ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has also established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



·(808) 449-1979

·(808) 448-3262

·(808) 448-2557

·(808) 448-2570

·(808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/Resident_Resources_Guide_V3.pdf Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.



Resources specific to Department of the Air Force (DAF) personnel are available at https://websites.dso.mil/sites/water-concern/. DAF members needing assistance with TLA can make an appointment with the 15th Comptroller Squadron at https://tlaclaims.setmore.com.



Zone-by-zone status and detailed testing information are available at: https://jbphh-safewaters.org.

