200th Hosts CID Leadership

Courtesy Photo | 200th Military Police Commanding General, Maj. Gen. John F. Hussey, poses for a photograph with U.S. Army CID Director, Mr. Gregory Ford, during Mr. Ford's visit to the command headquarters. U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luis Correa

FORT MEADE, Md. (March 4, 2022) – The 200th Military Police (MP) Command hosted the leadership of the United States Army Criminal Investigative Division (CID) on a visit to the command’s headquarters here Thursday.

The commanding general of the 200th MP Command, Maj. Gen. John F. Hussey, along with his deputies, Brig. Gen. Cary Cowan and Brig. Gen. Dave Samuelsen, welcomed the CID Director Mr. Gregory Ford, CID Command Chief Warrant Officer (CW5) Paul Arthur, and Special Agent Timothy Eckersley. Also present to welcome the guests were 200th MP Command Chief of Staff, Col. Vance Kuhner, the operations officer-in-charge, Col. Mickie Skaggs, and his operations senior enlisted adviser, Sgt. Maj. Michael Donohue.

The meeting with the CID leader was the first of its kind during Hussey’s tenure and was held with the future in mind. “We are building a mutual working relationship between the CID and the 200th as we go forward,” said Maj. Gen. Hussey with a nod from Director Ford as they left a private meeting they had just held in the commander’s office. “It is a great opportunity for us to share information, build relationships and have a common understanding of the Army Reserve CID’s capabilities and priorities,” added Donohue.

The visit began with introduction of the leadership and other staff present to the visitors, followed by a briefing by the 200th staff which highlighted the CID formations in the 200th MP Command.

Director Ford is the first civilian to head the U.S. Army CID. All the previous leaders except for the first have been general officers.

The 200th Military Police Command is the headquarters for all the Military Police formations across the Army Reserve. The 200th MP Command provides the full range of military police support to large-scale ground operations whenever and wherever required. As the senior military police command of the U.S. Army Reserve, the 200th MP Command trains and prepares four brigade headquarters, 22 battalion headquarters and 53 companies dispersed across the continental U.S.



