Fiely Named 200th Command Chief Warrant Officer

FORT MEADE, Md. (March 8, 2022) – The 200th Military Police (MP) Command has named Chief Warrant Officer Five (CW5) Jeffrey W. Fiely as its new Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO). He will be succeeding CW5 David W. Willson whose tenure as the CCWO will be coming to an end soon.

Fiely is currently assigned to the United States Army Criminal Investigation Division headquarters in Quantico, Virginia. He will begin his assignment here on the first of May.

The highly decorated CW5 has almost 29 years of service in the United States Army and has received numerous awards, including a Bronze Star, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge. He began his Army career as an infantryman with the 75th Ranger Regiment and served as an enlisted Soldier for 5 years before being selected as a Warrant Officer Candidate in 1998. Fiely has served in military investigations since the year 2000.

CW5 Fiely is honored to have been selected for this assignment and is raring to go. “I am excited for the opportunity and looking forward to working with all the Warrant Officers throughout the command,” he said.

He is married to Angela, and one of their sons is currently on active duty in the Navy. CW5 Fiely and his wife reside in Washington, Michigan.





-020-

