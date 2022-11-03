The 366th Fighter Wing reactivates the 366th OG and 366th MDG

The 366th Fighter Wing (FW) reactivated the 366th Operations Group (OG) and the 366th Medical Group (MDG) on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 11, 2021. This reactivation is part of an organizational change occurring on this base.



During the 2021 Corona Fall Commanders Summit Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, approved Air Combat Command (ACC) wings to implement the Lead Wing organization model. This enabled the transition to a combined Group and Air Staff hybrid model and designated an agile force by which the base can rapidly deploy, generate combat power in contested environments and reconstitute the force for continuous operations.



“Be ready for crisis before crisis emerges,” said Gen. Mark Kelly, Air Combat Command commander.



As part of this organizational change, the 366th Operations Support Squadron, 389th Fighter Squadron, 390th Electronic Combat Squadron, 391st Fighter Squadron and 428th Fighter Squadron are assigned to 366th OG. As for the 366th MDG, it will command the 366th Healthcare Operations Squadron and the 366th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron.



These transitions will help effectively shape the 366th FW into a more lethal Lead Wing that is ready to deploy under the new Combat Air Force, Force Generation (CAFFORGEN) model and simultaneously continue home station operations. It will also help achieve the Combatant Command (COCOM) expectations for unit size, shape and function.



Some other advantages associated with having this combined Air Staff and Group model include increased leadership development opportunities and functional oversight, having a dedicated Air Staff trained in Joint processes and battle rhythm as well as minimal organizational change in response to contingency support.



Reactivating groups will help meet the organizational principle of functional grouping, prescribed by AFI 38-101, Manpower and Organization, with each group having a clear-cut purpose, goal and scope, under the same group commander, creating unity of effort. In the upcoming weeks, two more groups are slated to be reactivated.



“Gunfighters always strive to stay lethal and ready,” said Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th FW commander. “With today's geopolitical environment, it has become increasingly more vital that we remain agile and efficient so that we can meet any challenge that our nation may face in the future fight.”

Date Taken: 03.11.2022