Command Post Exercise validates 3CR’s war fighting capabilities

FORT HOOD, Texas — The 3d Cavalry Regiment completed a command post exercise from Feb. 28 - March 4 as the final training done locally at the Mission Training Center, Fort Hood, Texas, before the unit departs for the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.



The CPX is a simulation exercise at the regimental command level, in a tactical environment designed to practice tactical engagements and movements without using the resources like vehicles, equipment, and personnel to actually conduct the activity.

“Just like your infantry and armor formations are going to do live fires and situational training exercises to certify themselves for going to NTC and going to war, this is how the command elements and the staff validates themselves for their jobs before going to NTC and become the ready force if the country needs it,” said Capt. Michael Austin, a plans officer assigned to 3d Cavalry Regiment Headquarters.

3d Cavalry Regiment completed a Leaders Training Program in January at Fort Irwin, California, where unit leaders created the plan for this CPX. The regiment staff and subordinate squadrons established standardized plans for tactical command post layouts and ran a complete simulation while at the National Training Center.



This CPX was also a big change for regiment. The 1st Cavalry Division provided training and mentorship support for the CPX, giving the staff and leaders the opportunity to interact with a higher headquarters.

“3CR is unique in that we fall in directly under a Corps, and with this CPX, 1CD is acting as our higher headquarters,” said Austin. “We're getting a chance to get reps in to work for and answering to a division, where we wouldn’t really get that.”



This exercise has given the Regimental Intelligence Support Element, and other members of the regimental staff to improve their communication methods.



“That’s the purpose of the exercise, to give us a chance to run through our battle drills and improve those areas we were weak in,” said Cpl. Jeremy Dorweiler, a targeting analyst at the RISE. “We’re refining our products to be more easily understood to the rest of the staff, getting the most pertinent information pushed in a more direct and understandable manner.”



The culminating training event for the regiment will take place at the National Training Center, where the regiment will maneuver around the training area with actual troops and their equipment, engaging with the opposition forces in a series of battles using weapons and targets with simulated attachments.



Dorweiler says his team is ready to take on the challenge.

“My team is ready; they’re understanding the importance of what they need to do and why they need to do it, and taking the training seriously.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 17:10 Story ID: 416333 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Post Exercise validates 3CR’s war fighting capabilities, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.