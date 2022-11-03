79th EOD Cases Battalion Colors in Preparation for CENTCOM Deployment

FORT RILEY, KS. – 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, 71st Ordnance Group, 20th CBRNE Command, conducted a battalion casing ceremony on March 11th, 2022, at Fort Riley, KS., as the unit prepares for its deployment to the U.S. Central Command theater of operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Leadership from across the EOD branch came to Fort Riley to honor those Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 79th EOD, soldiers deploying overseas.



Casing ceremonies hold a valuable place in our military history. Not only to showcase the soldiers who are deploying but to show their families and the nation that they are ready. “79th has proven that they are ready,” said Army Col. Michael Schoonover, the 71st Ordnance Group Commander. “They trained hard over the past year under Command Sgt. Maj. Fisher and Lt. Col. Teller.”



After the casing of the battalion colors, Lt. Col. Aaron Teller, the 79th EOD Battalion Commander, recognized the soldiers of the battalion who made this deployment possible. “I’m really lucky to be standing here, and my job is so easy because of these soldiers,” said Teller. “We trained like we always do and always have. We didn’t have to surge readiness. These soldiers are ready, and they have been ready for some time to answer the call of our nation. We can depart with much more comfort, knowing those we are leaving behind are in such good hands by such a strong army community here at Fort Riley. While we may be apart, we remain one team, one family, efficient and effective, and standing ready for any challenge.

