Pennsylvania Native Commissions as Army Officer

Photo By Jeremy Todd | LTC Faustino Rodriguez, executive officer with the US Army 1st Medical Recruiting...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Todd | LTC Faustino Rodriguez, executive officer with the US Army 1st Medical Recruiting Battalion congratulates Pennsylvania Native Second Lieutenant Tanner A. Ambrose, after commissioning him into the Army Medical Corps. Ambrose is commissioned to serve as a nuclear medical science officer, a highly specialized area of concentration with a mission to protect and defend Soldiers and Families from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. Ambrose will soon be leaving for the Basic Officers Leaders Course at Joint Base San Antonio, TX. see less | View Image Page

Pennsylvania Native Second Lieutenant Tanner A. Ambrose, 23, a health physicist with a local contractor, takes the ceremonial oath of office at Fort Meade, MD from LTC Faustino Rodriguez, executive officer with the US Army 1st Medical Recruiting Battalion. Ambrose is commissioned to serve as a nuclear medical science officer, a highly specialized area of concentration with a mission to protect and defend Soldiers and Families from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. Ambrose will soon be leaving for the Basic Officers Leaders Course at Joint Base San Antonio, TX.



Ambrose says he chose this career field because he has experience in the radiation safety field and it's highly rewarding and offers the best opportunity to stand out amongst his medical peers.



When asked about his driving force to join Army Medicine, Ambrose expressed his family support.



"Everyone in my family is proud of the decision I made. The one person in my family who would be the proudest would have to be my grandmother, but she isn't with us anymore. She would love to see that I am out there and ready and prepared to help others as well as doing something to better myself and the country."



As for being on the forefront of selfless service, Ambrose added that he's "glad to be a part of something bigger than myself."



Army Medical Recruiters search for the most qualified applicants to join the team.



Ambrose reached out to Sergeant First Class Jamey Neher, 1ST Medical Recruiting Brigade's online recruiter. "He messaged me on Indeed and we started chatting about what the Army can do for him and how he can serve. Neher follows the applicant from contact to contract. And in this case, all the way through commissioning.



"In the case of 2nd Lt Ambrose, he is now part of a very small field in Army Medicine and his education and dedication matched exactly what the Army is looking for in terms of leaders and talent." added Neher.



A typical contract process can take as little as 30 days to six months.



The Army Reserve offers numerous incentive programs, from monthly stipends for medical residents and medical and dental students to educational loan repayment and special pays and recruitment bonuses for specialties. The Army Medical Department oversees one of the largest healthcare organizations in the world, with top-medical and research centers such as the San Antonio Military Medical Center, Tripler Army Medical Center, the U.S. Army medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and dozens of other facilities worldwide.



More than 2,000 healthcare professionals commissioned into the Army last year in more than 50 different specialties of physicians, dentists, nurses, veterinarians and other providers.



For an opportunity to interview an Army Dental student or one of our distinguished recruiters, please contact 1ST Medical Recruiting Battalion Public Affairs Specialist Jeremy Todd at Jeremy.P.Todd.civ@army.mil or 443.221.1927.