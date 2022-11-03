167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight March 2022

Staff Sgt. Jason Fauver is a services dining facility manager for the 167th Force Support Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for March 2022.

As the dining facility manager, Fauver oversees all kitchen related functions to include receiving, storing, and preparing food to produce quality meals for unit members. He is also responsible for ensuring and enforcing food and job safety, facility cleanliness and food code and public health directives. Additionally, he creates meal plans, ensures ingredients and suppliers are readily available and reviews and maintains production and food waste logs.

“Staff Sgt. Fauver has a passion for the culinary arts, takes pride in his work, and always brings motivation when he manages the kitchen,” said Master Sgt. Seth Place, 167th FSS food service superintendent. “SSgt Fauver is always willing to take his time to mentor younger Airmen, helping them learn and grow. [He] always seems to find a way to navigate through a challenge while making it appear as if it was a seamless process.”

Hometown: Winchester,Va.

Job Title: Kitchen Supervisor

How long have you served in the unit? 9 years

How does your job support the 167th’s mission? We support our 167th mission by staying updated in our HRST and support field feeding when needed.

Civilian job: I work as an Equipment Technician at Micron Technology

Education: High School with some college class in IT

Hobbies: Spending time with the family, Warhammer 40k, and Gaming (PC)

Goals: My goals in the military are to better myself in my career

I am proudest of: How far I have come in the last few years in the military

People may be surprised to know this about me: That I have twin girls

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: Deploying to Kuwait

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Never wait for opportunities to find you but go in and find them.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Make every situation a positive one.

The best thing about working with my team is: How well we all get along.

