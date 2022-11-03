167th Airmen assist in West Virginia hospitals

Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Premo, a flight chief for the 167th Security Forces...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Premo, a flight chief for the 167th Security Forces Squadron, and U.S. Army Spc. Tamara Bumgardener, a motor vehicle operator for the 1528th Forward Support Company, Special Operations (Airborne), prepare a patient examination bed in a room at Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, West Virginia. West Virginia Guardsmen have been assisting in hospitals throughout the state since January as requested by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver) see less | View Image Page

For the past two years, the West Virginia National Guard has been assisting with multiple roles and capacities in the fight against COVID-19 within the state.

In January of this year, Governor Jim Justice directed his Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) and his COVID-19 pandemic leadership to review and approve requests for additional staffing support throughout West Virginia hospitals.

The West Virginia National Guard answered the call to assist in staffing several hospitals in the state and committed up to 350 Airmen and Soldiers to the mission, approximately 40 of which were 167th Airmen.

“A great deal of military members who volunteered for the mission were not medical providers and don’t have medical jobs,” said Senior Master Sgt. Rob Fluharty, a human resources advisor at the 167th Airlift Wing, currently serving as the non-commissioned officer in charge at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, W. Va. “But unit members were able to adapt and overcome so that they could perform duties in support of the needs of medical patients and staff.”

Regardless of their military jobs, these service members understood the mission to support the hospitals by any means necessary.

“We came to support these hospitals in their greatest time of need,” said Fluharty. “We were able to provide the manpower needed to relieve the hospital staff of some routine duties.”

While in the hospitals, service members filled a variety of support services responsibilities including materials management, dietary services, environmental services, patient transport, linen services, and emergency department assistance.

“Within just days, hospital staff members were saying how relieved they were to have help,” said Maj. Lorie Wyatt, a 167th Medical Group Airman currently serving as the officer in charge at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. “It’s the behind the scenes work that allows a hospital to run smoothly.”

During their time at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Wyatt and her team were able to help open the facility’s sterile packaging room for the first time in months and triple their output of sterile packaging to facilities in need.

Ruby Memorial also saw an average of a four to five minute reduction in patient transport times just weeks after the service member’s arrival.

“It’s a true testament to the effectiveness and productivity our members have to offer,” said Wyatt.

Master Sgt. Travis Sites, a 167th Medical Group Airman currently serving as the non-commissioned officer in charge at Boone Memorial Hospital in Boone County, W. Va., stated that their team’s assistance resulted in positive change as well.

“The hospital was behind on their lab reports and we were able to get them back to real-time reporting,” said Sites.

Sites also acknowledged the appreciation his team received while working in the hospital.

“We could see how much the staff and patients appreciated us,” said Sites. “It really motivated us to work together to accomplish the mission and help the community.”

Elizabeth Garrasi, emergency management program director at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, worked closely with military members assisting the hospital over the last six weeks.

“They were very welcomed by our staff, our patients and our community,” said Garassi.

“They had an impact almost instantaneously. Seeing the Guard there in uniform was a huge morale booster”

The successful mission carried out by West Virginia service members throughout the state’s hospitals exemplifies the National Guard’s unwavering commitment to their community and state and further embodies West Virginia’s “Mountaineer Pride”.