Ecosystems require diversity for their overall health, but invasive species will throw everything out of balance. Without our native plants and animals, all our dedication to lawn and garden care will fall short of expectations.



If you want to get the most out of your hard work, it is crucial to research what you are planting and be conscious of what products and other materials you bring home. Some of these invasive species are just along for the ride on a log or in a bag of potting soil.



Pollinators like butterflies, moths, bees, hummingbirds and many other species maintain a healthy balance and soil quality. Pollinators are essential to keep that balance, to get the best out of your crops, and keep a healthy garden.



Many invasive species will grow fast and cheap but at what cost. Invasive species not only hurt your local ecosystem but could also hurt you.



Some of these have higher pollen output, such as Hottentot-Fig, which causes seasonal allergies to worsen. Like the English Ivy, some invasive plants have caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to homes and sheds.



When purchasing your seeds, make sure to check the seed contents. Invasive plants such as Chinese Wisteria get mixed into plant mixes sometimes.



Invasive species also attract non-native bugs and animals that take over resources and push out or harm the native species. Introducing these invasive species causes a shift in your area and can have dramatic or devastating effects.



To help combat this, make a plan, map out your garden area, and when you're pruning, you can reference local websites to ensure you keep the best plants possible.

