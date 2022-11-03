Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sandra Accilien, an administrative specialist assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sandra Accilien, an administrative specialist assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, front row center left, stands with fellow Marines and members of the New Bern community at a Service Person of the Quarter event at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, North Carolina, March 10, 2022. Accilien was recognized by the New Bern Military Alliance for her positive impact on the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sandra Accilien, an administrative specialist assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, was celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the New Bern Military Alliance at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, March 10, 2022.



The Service Person of the Quarter celebrates Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and local community with their time and talent. Accilien was nominated by her command and the New Bern Military Alliance for her contributions both on and off the installation. Accilien has selflessly worked to give back to the Cherry Point community.



Accilien is currently working toward her bachelor degree in criminal justice from Phoenix University. She also volunteers at the Craven Community Animal Shelter, assisting with sanitation, upkeep and maintenance for the shelter, and the rehabilitation and conditioning of malnourished and abused animals.