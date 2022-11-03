Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Person of the Quarter

    Service Person of the Quarter

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sandra Accilien, an administrative specialist assigned to...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sandra Accilien, an administrative specialist assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, was celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the New Bern Military Alliance at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, March 10, 2022.

    The Service Person of the Quarter celebrates Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and local community with their time and talent. Accilien was nominated by her command and the New Bern Military Alliance for her contributions both on and off the installation. Accilien has selflessly worked to give back to the Cherry Point community.

    Accilien is currently working toward her bachelor degree in criminal justice from Phoenix University. She also volunteers at the Craven Community Animal Shelter, assisting with sanitation, upkeep and maintenance for the shelter, and the rehabilitation and conditioning of malnourished and abused animals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 11:59
    Story ID: 416287
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Person of the Quarter, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Service Person of the Quarter
    Service Person of the Quarter
    Service Person of the Quarter
    Service Person of the Quarter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Service Person of the Quarter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT