Rock Island Arsenal honors five employees with nearly 140 years of service during retirement ceremony

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- Three Soldiers and two Army Civilians – with service totaling nearly 140 years – left federal service March 4 to begin the next chapter in their lives, leaving a legacy of selfless service to the nation.



RIA’s major tenant organizations, First U.S. Army, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, conduct joint quarterly retirement ceremonies to honor those who are ending their service to the U.S. and to thank their families for their unwavering support.



Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, ASC, presided over the ceremony held in Heritage Hall. Assisting him in the presentations was Command Sgt. Maj. Marco Torres, command sergeant major, ASC.



Mohan gave remarks before presenting awards to the retirees.



“Each and every one of our retirees made a positive difference and had a lasting impact on mission performance. As they followed those who came before them, others now will follow behind them. You made a mark. You left this place better than you found it. We will carry on – but you will be missed,” he said.



“As we call up these five retirees and read their certificates, you will hear about their professional accomplishments and record of achievements,” Mohan said. “These words may tell you what they did and how well they did it, but they don’t tell the whole story – because that story also includes the personal devotion and commitment to a cause higher than themselves that motivated them as they went about their daily duties. That is their true legacy, and that is what we honor them for today.”



Those retiring were: Lt. Col. David Hankins, First U.S. Army; Maj. Karl Butler Jr., First U.S. Army; Capt. Michael Davis, ASC; Angela Opsal, ASC; and Terrie Jordan, ASC.



Brief biographies of each retiree follow:



O Lt. Col. David Hankins, from Bozeman, Montana, entered active duty in 2002 and is retiring after 20 years as the First U.S. Army G4 Operations Division chief. Some of his previous assignments include assistant professor of military science at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York; brigade S4/Support Operations officer in 12th Combat Aviation Brigade in Ansbach, Germany; U.S. Army Europe and Africa G4 Munitions chief in Heidelberg and Wiesbaden, Germany; Military Transition Team with 5th Iraqi Motorized Regiment in Kirkush, Iraq; and company commander of 60th Ordnance Company in Fort Carson, Colorado. Hankins is married to Michelle, and they have one child.



O Maj. Karl Butler Jr., a native of Augusta, Georgia, began his military career in 1998 and is retiring as the plans officer, G3, Headquarters, First U.S. Army, with 24 years of service in the active duty Army and National Guard. His career highlights include Mission Command Warfighting function chief, observer coach/trainer, Operations Group Charlie, Mission Command Training Program, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; and signal officer, G6, U.S. Army Africa/Southern European Task Force, Africa, Vicenza, Italy. Butler is married to Andrea, and they have three children.



O Capt. Michael Davis of Medford, Oregon, began his Army career in 2001 and is retiring after 21 years as a logistics officer, Support Operations directorate, ASC. His previous assignments include assistant professor of military science, Drexel University Reserve Officers Training Course, Military Science Department, Cadet Command, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; battalion supply officer (S4), 61st Quartermaster Battalion, Fort Hood, Texas; operations battle captain, 4th Resolute Sustainment Support Brigade, Bagram, Afghanistan, and platoon leader, 24th Quartermaster Company, 80th Ordnance Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Helmand Province, Afghanistan. He was also a chaplain’s assistant at multiple locations. Davis is married to Kimberly, and they have four children.



O Angela Opsal, a native of Davenport, Iowa, is retiring with more than 40 years of service to the U.S. Army. Opsal began her career as a student aide and is retiring as a logistics management specialist with the Army Prepositioned Stocks program, ASC. She also served 13 years with the military as a member of the Iowa Army National Guard. Opsal is married to Joe, and they have three children.



O A native of Moline, Illinois, Terrie Jordan began her career as an outstanding scholar appointee in the U.S. Army Materiel Command Career Intern Program. Her first duty station was Savanna Army Depot, Illinois, where she was a computer specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Technical Center for Explosive Safety. She retires with nearly 35 years of service, culminating as the ASC portfolio manager for the last nine years.



The ceremony also recognized and honored the retirees’ families.



“As we say goodbye, or until we see you again, we remind ourselves that it’s our people and their families who matter most, and who make it all possible,” said Mohan.



“So now, as we recognize and honor these five retirees, know that we are recognizing and honoring you, their families, as well – because, without you, and without the sacrifices you made, they wouldn’t have made it as far as they did. No one ever goes it alone,” said Mohan.



Butler reiterated the importance of the family’s role in a Soldier’s or Army Civilian’s life, and how retirement will allow him to enjoy the routine tasks of daily life with his family.



“I always felt fortunate to have someone to come home to after my five deployments, and I’m looking forward to being home and being able to take the kids to school and fix them breakfast,” he said.



Butler also shared timeless advice for others.



“Don’t take no for an answer; there is always a way. When you hit a difficult patch in your career or home life don’t be afraid to ask for help or encouragement from others.”



The retirees’ thoughts at this milestone in their life were not only retrospective, but also appreciative and enthusiastic as they contemplate the next chapter that lies ahead. Those thoughts also included what it took for them to endure during their decades of service.



“I was proud to be serving my country. Stopping to honor the colors with my hand over my heart while the flag was being lowered for the day reminded me to persevere,” said Jordan.



In closing, Mohan addressed the retirees.



“To our retirees – this is not the end of the road, but the opening of a new highway. Whatever you choose to do, I hope it brings you joy, and I hope that you find a way to continue to serve in some capacity. You still have a lot to give, and a lot of life left to live.”

