BEEF 30 Airmen arrive at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

Courtesy Photo | Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) Airmen set joists for patio decking at the new...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) Airmen set joists for patio decking at the new BEEF restroom trailer at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, February 22, 2022. see less | View Image Page

A new rotation of Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) Airmen arrived at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in January, 2022. This team, known as BEEF 30, is the thirtieth rotation of deployed personnel and is comprised of civil engineer and mission support Airmen from the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves.



This team prides itself in projecting agile combat support to advance Guantanamo Bay missions and is available to provide engineering capability across the region. A critical task for BEEF is to sustain, repair, maintain, and conduct minor construction to facilities in support of Operation FREEDOM’S SENTINEL. This allows BEEF to meet the combatant commander’s priorities of strengthening partnerships and building teams as BEEF integrates deterrence through expanding relationships with Joint and Total Force Guantanamo.



In its first month, BEEF 30 Airmen provided professional and quality work to integrate a better quality of life on the installation. They responded to air conditioning and electrical outages, completed renovations at the chapel to prepare for its rededication, and successfully carried out day-to-day work to ensure all requirements of Operation FREEDOM’S SENTINEL are accomplished.



BEEF Airmen also repaired roadside storm water drainage on a major roadway, helped grade roads to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Security Detachment observation points, executed emergency repairs to a leaking condensate line at the Joint Operations Center, established routine work order preventive maintenance schedules, and helped improve sanitation at one of the installation’s dining halls.



The Airmen of BEEF 30 quickly got involved with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) and physical training opportunities through construction of a new vehicle gate at the nursery and supported a fifteen-kilometer ruck-march across the rugged terrain surrounding the bay. Over half the squadron either participated directly or volunteered to set up course markers and exterior lighting, or man safety stations passing out water and snacks to participants.



Moving forward, BEEF will continue to support fellow units by maintaining and building hard assets that augment functionality and capability. BEEF engineers have – through multiple rotations – excelled at partnering with multiple entities and will continue to strengthen mission efficiency through infrastructure improvement.