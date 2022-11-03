Pennsylvania National Guard medics train as they fight

Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Combat medics with the Pennsylvania National Guard provide security while another...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Combat medics with the Pennsylvania National Guard provide security while another renders tactical field care to a simulated casualty as part of the TC8-800 medic sustainment course March 2 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The course, which was held Feb. 17-Mar. 3, gave the 17 participants the opportunity to train together with other medics outside their home units, without taking up time during drill weekends where most training is conducted. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Combat medics with the Pennsylvania National Guard participated in the TC8-800 medic sustainment course here Feb. 17-Mar. 3.



This course gave the 17 participants the opportunity to train together with other medics outside their home units without taking up time during drill weekends where most training is conducted.



“All the simulators are located here and we are a funneling point for the most up to date information from the Defense Health Agency,” said Staff Sgt. Alan Hopperstead, noncommissioned officer-in-charge at the Medical Simulations Training Center (MSTC) at Fort Indiantown Gap Training Site.



“We have realistic scenarios and training they can’t get at their home units,” Hopperstead added. “They’re stepping away from their unit to come here and focus on medic sustainment for nine days.”



The MSTC training facility contains fully-integrated classrooms, multiple validation rooms complete with sensory deprivation and video recording capabilities, a variety of high fidelity patient simulators, realistic task trainers, an outdoor urban training compound complete with breachable doors, an obstacle course for carrying litters, and more.



By pulling medics in from all the different units across the state, everyone was able to learn from each other and the whole class gets a melting pot of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP’s) for cross training on best practices.



“It was definitely good to get a nice refresher with up to date information and very professional instructors,” said Sgt. Andrew Swartwood, a combat medic with 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pa. Army National Guard.



“There’s always room for improvement,” he said after completing his evaluation where he treated a simulated battlefield casualty and prepared it for evacuation. “We’re gonna get him home to his mama.”