Navy Installation Galleys Win Food Service Award

Courtesy Photo | 210630-N-N0250-0001 MAYPORT, Florida (June, 30, 2021) Group photo of the Naval Station...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210630-N-N0250-0001 MAYPORT, Florida (June, 30, 2021) Group photo of the Naval Station Mayport Oasis Galley Food Service Team. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON -- Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Naval Station Mayport and Naval Support Activity Bahrain were announced by the Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) as the ashore winners of the 2022 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award for outstanding food service, Feb. 28.



The Ney Award is bestowed annually to the highest-performing food service operations throughout the Navy. Established in 1958 by the SECNAV and the International Food Service Executives Association, the award is named in honor of Capt. Edward F. Ney, Supply Corps, U.S. Navy, head of the subsistence division of the Bureau of Supplies and Account, 1940-1945. Today, it remains a mark of excellence in Navy Food Service programs, encouraging ever-improving quality of life for Navy personnel.



“Earning the Ney Award is a testament to the hard work and team effort of an entire galley,” said Karin George, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Navy Ashore Galley Program manager. “This highest honor exemplifies the galley’s consistent, outstanding performance: service that encompasses all aspects from sanitation to safety, fiscal prowess to great taste.”



This year, 34 CNIC galleys achieved 5-Star accreditation. Making the final selection of the seven nominees extremely difficult. The finalists were: Naval Base San Diego, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Naval Station Mayport, Naval Support Activity Bahrain, and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.



Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii’s Silver Dolphin Bistro took the West Coast General Mess category. Naval Station Mayport’s Oasis Galley won for the East Coast General Mess category. For the Outside the Continental United States General Mess category, U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s Blue Jacket Bistro triumphed.



“If the galley was the NFL, this would be our Super Bowl Championship Game,” said Arnie Limon, NSA Bahrain’s Bluejacket Bistro’s food service officer. “Like any teams out there, they all want to play their best every game throughout the season until they win the championship. That’s the same mindset with the food service. We play our games 24/7, 365 days a year. Winning the Ney is not about what happens on one day, but what happens every day. The team always has to improve and maintain the highest standard you can be. You must embody the motto ‘Think Ney every day!’”



Each CNIC region conducts an annual assessment of their respective dining facilities using a 5-Star accreditation checklist. The best 5-Star operation in each Region is then nominated for consideration of the NEY Award to the food service director of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP).



This year, in abundance of caution, in lieu of a physical site visit, all nominees were evaluated virtually based upon a pre-determined set of elements, to include: sanitation scores, menus and nutrition value; inventory and financial accountability; and customer satisfaction. Photos were submitted to showcase dining facilities, kitchen areas and service staff.



“The Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award represents the highest distinction given to U.S. Navy Food Service operations in recognition of food service excellence,” said Cmdr. Leanne Riley, the director of Navy Food Service at NAVSUP. “Selected from a highly competitive group of food service professionals, the winners of the 2022 Ney awards have shown exceptional skill and devotion in their service to the Fleet. Winners can be proud of their accomplishment as they represent the best that Navy Food Service has to offer.”



Winners will be presented the Ney trophy at the National Restaurant Association Military Awards Ceremony, to be held in May 2022.



Commander, Navy Installations Command oversees 47,000 employees located across 70 Navy shore installations in 10 regions around the world and is charged with sustaining the fleet, enabling the fighter and supporting the family. For more news from CNIC, visit www.cnic.navy.mil or follow the command’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.