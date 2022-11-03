Vermont Army National Guard to host public tours of range March 17 and 19

Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

JERICHO, Vt. – The Vermont Army National Guard will host a public tours of Camp Ethan Allen Training Site on March 17 and 19.



Those interested in participating in the public tour can find more information, including registration details, at www.vtguard.com/CEATS. Due to transportation constraints, each tour is limited to the first 20 registrants.



The tour will include an overview of the Vermont Army National Guard organization and capabilities, a visit to the construction site of a new Army Mountain Warfare School and a stop at the renowned biathlon course.



“This tour program represents another opportunity for us to engage with our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont adjutant general. “The range has been here for a long time, but many people have never had the opportunity to see what kind of training occurs here.”



Located in Jericho since the 1920’s, CEATS provides training opportunities not available in any other New England state. The Army Mountain Warfare School serves as the only military mountaineering school in the United States Army, serving students from all branches of the military as well as foreign allies. The Vermont National Guard acts as the program manager for the National Guard biathlon program, and CEATS boasts what many consider the best biathlon course in eastern America.



“While the range has served the training needs of the Vermont National Guard and the region for nearly 100 years, our capabilities have increased dramatically in recent years,” said Lt. Col. David Fabricius, range chief plans and operations officer. “Units from all over come here to qualify on mounted crew served weapons and we continue to adapt to meet new training standards for rifle and pistol qualification standards, in addition to many other training opportunities year round.”



Consisting of over 11,000 acres, CEATS also serves as the home to the headquarters of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), as well as the headquarters and Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry (Mountain). The mission of the range is to provide equitable, effective and efficient management of CEATS resources to support force readiness and execution of federal, state and local missions while improving infrastructure and preserving the environment. They are tasked to support the training of Infantry Brigade Combat Teams in individual, team, and squad validation.



To register for the tour, complete the contact form located on www.vtguard.com/CEATS. For additional questions contact Vermont National Guard Public Affairs Deputy 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard: 802-338-3479 or nathan.r.rivard.mil@army.mil.