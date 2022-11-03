NAVSUP, mission partners re-supply Truman CSG from Sicily

Photo By Joseph Yanik | Logistics Support 2nd Class Lyle Nembhard, right, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | Logistics Support 2nd Class Lyle Nembhard, right, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI), speaks with Jordan Anthony, USNS Supply supply officer, March 4, 2022, at August Bay Pier, Sicily. FLCSI's mission partners in Sicily are Command Task Force 63, Defense Logistics Agency Transportation, Naval Air Station Sigonella’s port operations, and Public Works Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik) see less | View Image Page

NAS SIGONELLA, Italy – The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) is currently deployed to the Aegean Sea in support of naval operations maintaining maritime stability and security, and defending U.S., Allied and Partner interests in Europe and Africa.



Logisticians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) and the command’s mission partners conducted a resupply evolution of USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) in March 4-7 2022, at Augusta Bay Pier, Sicily. Once loaded with cargo, provisions and mail, SUPPLY departed the pier to meet the HSTCSG for a replenishment-at-sea.



"As NAVSUP's logistics support center in Sicily, our product and service delivery is critical to mission success for all out customers,” said LS2 Lyle Nembhard, FLCSI logistics support representative. “My team and I serve as the shore-based point of contact for USNS SUPPLY. We work closely with the ship's SUPPO and our mission partners to resolve any delivery and transportation constraints that may arise. This LSC/SUPPO relationship is key to ensuring smooth product and service delivery, including aviation and ship casualty repair parts, so the ship can get these mission essential items to the HSTCSG on schedule."



To successfully conduct pier side re-supply evolutions of U.S. Sixth Fleet ships at the Augusta Bay Pier, NAVSUP coordinates with its logistics mission partners including Command Task Force 63, Defense Distribution Depot Sigonella Transportation; Naval Air Station Sigonella port and air operations, and Public Works Department.



SUPPLY is one of Military Sealift Command’s fast combat support ships whose ability to replenish at-sea provides greater flexibility for ships, like those belonging to HSTCSG, to remain underway for extended periods of time.





Truman, flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG), along with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56); Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), USS Mitscher (DDG 57); Norwegian Royal Navy Fridjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Fridjtof Nansen (F310); and Italian Navy Bergamini-class guided-missile frigate ITS Carabiniere (F 593) supported NATO enhanced Air Policing missions, bolstering the defense of the NATO Alliance.



“Conducting enhanced Air Policing from North Aegean waters further illustrates NATO’s continued ability to share and pool existing capabilities,” said Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight. “We set out to prove that this dynamic employment of an Aircraft Carrier—in pretty restrictive waters—could be done, and in doing so, we have demonstrated the enduring U.S. commitment to Allies.”



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned commands that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.