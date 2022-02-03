Dr. Brian Lein Visits LRMC to Discuss DHA Transition

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) recently welcomed Dr. Brian Lein, assistant director for Healthcare Administration at the Defense Health Agency (DHA), to discuss the transition for LRMC staff and operations from U.S. Army Medical Command to DHA, March 3.



During his visit, Lein, who works with the DHA director to standardize and unify health care across the Military Health System, toured emergency and critical care sections, and the LRMC European Medical Simulation Center.



“While change is inevitable, our mission, your mission here at LRMC is never going to change. It may take another name, people may change, but the mission will not,” he said during a townhall discussion with LRMC personnel.



Authorized by the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, the transfer of U.S. Army medical treatment facilities to the DHA will preserve the capability of the DOD and the U.S. Army to conduct a full range of global military operations with a medically ready force.



“We have to take a hard look at where everyone is working and everything that they are doing to make sure we have the right skill set, with the right person in that job, to make sure we can respond to what the combatant commander needs to do,” said Army Col. Andrew L. Landers, LRMC Commander.



The Military Health System is transitioning the administration and management of all military and hospitals and clinics to DHA under a “market approach,” based on the six Enhanced Multi-Service Markets (eMSMs) already in place. Through this approach, DHA expects to increase collaboration across the Military Health System.



Lein also hosted a professional development session for LRMC leadership where he emphasized the importance of training and mentoring junior personnel.



“Your number one responsibility as a leader is to positively impact an individual in your command so they can succeed with performing their jobs and duties,” he said.

