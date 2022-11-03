All aboard the Ramstein express

A surge of service members arriving on base to support operations requires increased ground transportation services at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. To support these men and women, ground transportation Airmen are working around-the-clock to provide transport to locations such as the in-processing center, commissary, medical appointments and job sites. A QR code is available at on-base bus stops to provide travelers with updated times for shuttle arrivals.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 05:49
|Story ID:
|416250
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
