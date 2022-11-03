All aboard the Ramstein express

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Eder, 10th Medical Group market assistant director for...... read more read more

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Eder, 10th Medical Group market assistant director for planning and integration assigned to the Air Force Academy, Colorado, sits in a moving shuttle bus at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 8, 2022. Service members are increasingly arriving at RAB for mission support, and ground transportation Airmen are accommodating their travel needs by providing a shuttle bus service. The shuttle bus can transport user to the in-processing center at Vogelweh Air Base and other locations such as the commissary or medical appointments. A QR code is available at on-base bus stops to provide users with bus stop times.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page