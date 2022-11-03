Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All aboard the Ramstein express

    All aboard the Ramstein express

    Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Eder, 10th Medical Group market assistant director for...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Story by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A surge of service members arriving on base to support operations requires increased ground transportation services at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. To support these men and women, ground transportation Airmen are working around-the-clock to provide transport to locations such as the in-processing center, commissary, medical appointments and job sites. A QR code is available at on-base bus stops to provide travelers with updated times for shuttle arrivals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 05:49
    Story ID: 416250
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All aboard the Ramstein express, by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    All aboard the Ramstein express
    All aboard the Ramstein express
    All aboard the Ramstein express
    All aboard the Ramstein express
    All aboard the Ramstein express

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transportation
    Shuttle
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein
    86 AW
    86 VRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT