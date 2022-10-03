Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manpower and Reserve Affairs recognizes key Civilian Marine

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Story by Maj. Jordan Cochran 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    On the Spot Awards are monetary awards designed to recognize group or
    individual achievements of a non-recurring nature, within the Department of
    Defense. These achievements may be within or outside the employee's normal job responsibilities, and recognize efforts and results that go
    significantly beyond what is expected.
    Robert Karp, the Support and Logistics Manager for Manpower and Reserve
    Affairs Headquarters Marine Corps, aboard Quantico Va, received an
    on-the-spot award this morning from Lt.Gen. David Ottignon, the Deputy
    Commandant for M&RA, in appreciation for his dedication to the staff and
    mission of M&RA and Marine Corps Recruiting Command. "Mr. Karp is an absolute pillar of this
    organization and has been for over 20 years. From all of us here at M&RA,
    thank you Rob. Your steadfast devotion to supporting [everyone at MRA] and
    efforts are very much appreciated. The dedication that you have shown to
    both our team and the Marines, and all your accomplishments, are very highly
    valued by everyone here", said Ottignon.
    Karp Joined the Marine Corps in 1984 retired in 2004 as a Utilities
    Chief. He's served at M&RA since 2004. He and his wife, Pam have been
    married 33 years and have two sons, Robert Karp Jr. and Matthew Karp. "I
    couldn't have done any of this if it weren't for the support of my wife and
    sons" according to Karp. "At the Marsh Center, we literally take care of
    Marines in all aspects of their lives - we recruit them, retain them and
    even take care of them and their families during the final stages of their
    lives, it's an honor for me to be able to serve these Marines and keep them
    in the fight."

