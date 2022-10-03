Manpower and Reserve Affairs recognizes key Civilian Marine

On the Spot Awards are monetary awards designed to recognize group or

individual achievements of a non-recurring nature, within the Department of

Defense. These achievements may be within or outside the employee's normal job responsibilities, and recognize efforts and results that go

significantly beyond what is expected.

Robert Karp, the Support and Logistics Manager for Manpower and Reserve

Affairs Headquarters Marine Corps, aboard Quantico Va, received an

on-the-spot award this morning from Lt.Gen. David Ottignon, the Deputy

Commandant for M&RA, in appreciation for his dedication to the staff and

mission of M&RA and Marine Corps Recruiting Command. "Mr. Karp is an absolute pillar of this

organization and has been for over 20 years. From all of us here at M&RA,

thank you Rob. Your steadfast devotion to supporting [everyone at MRA] and

efforts are very much appreciated. The dedication that you have shown to

both our team and the Marines, and all your accomplishments, are very highly

valued by everyone here", said Ottignon.

Karp Joined the Marine Corps in 1984 retired in 2004 as a Utilities

Chief. He's served at M&RA since 2004. He and his wife, Pam have been

married 33 years and have two sons, Robert Karp Jr. and Matthew Karp. "I

couldn't have done any of this if it weren't for the support of my wife and

sons" according to Karp. "At the Marsh Center, we literally take care of

Marines in all aspects of their lives - we recruit them, retain them and

even take care of them and their families during the final stages of their

lives, it's an honor for me to be able to serve these Marines and keep them

in the fight."

