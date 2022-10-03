On the Spot Awards are monetary awards designed to recognize group or
individual achievements of a non-recurring nature, within the Department of
Defense. These achievements may be within or outside the employee's normal job responsibilities, and recognize efforts and results that go
significantly beyond what is expected.
Robert Karp, the Support and Logistics Manager for Manpower and Reserve
Affairs Headquarters Marine Corps, aboard Quantico Va, received an
on-the-spot award this morning from Lt.Gen. David Ottignon, the Deputy
Commandant for M&RA, in appreciation for his dedication to the staff and
mission of M&RA and Marine Corps Recruiting Command. "Mr. Karp is an absolute pillar of this
organization and has been for over 20 years. From all of us here at M&RA,
thank you Rob. Your steadfast devotion to supporting [everyone at MRA] and
efforts are very much appreciated. The dedication that you have shown to
both our team and the Marines, and all your accomplishments, are very highly
valued by everyone here", said Ottignon.
Karp Joined the Marine Corps in 1984 retired in 2004 as a Utilities
Chief. He's served at M&RA since 2004. He and his wife, Pam have been
married 33 years and have two sons, Robert Karp Jr. and Matthew Karp. "I
couldn't have done any of this if it weren't for the support of my wife and
sons" according to Karp. "At the Marsh Center, we literally take care of
Marines in all aspects of their lives - we recruit them, retain them and
even take care of them and their families during the final stages of their
lives, it's an honor for me to be able to serve these Marines and keep them
in the fight."
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 19:10
|Story ID:
|416238
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Hometown:
|RANDALLSTOWN, MD, US
|Web Views:
|35
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Manpower and Reserve Affairs recognizes key Civilian Marine, by MAJ Jordan Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
