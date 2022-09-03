U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment attend the Marine Corps Trials closing ceremony

Photo By Cpl. Mackenzie Binion | Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Annika Hustler poses for a picture after...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Mackenzie Binion | Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Annika Hustler poses for a picture after receiving a medal during the 2022 Marine Corps Trials (MCT) closing ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 9, 2022. Founded in 2007, the Wounded Warrior Regiment provides leadership and oversight of the Wounded Warrior Battalions that are charged with the support, recovery, and non-medical care of combat and non-combat wounded, ill, and injured Marine, Sailors with Marine units, and their family members to maximize their recovery as they return to duty or transition to civilian life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines, families, and athletes alike gathered in the amphitheater at the Wounded Warrior Battalion West’s main campus to celebrate the 2022 Marine Corps Trials’ competitors, March 9.

A total of 53 athletes representing U.S. Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Battalion West participated in the week-long competition. The competitors, comprised of both active-duty and veteran athletes, competed in 12 adaptive sports. With countless competitions in each sport, the athletes were tested on both their physical abilities and mental fortitude.

The closing ceremony brought together the athletes, coaches and staff of the Marine Corps Trials, and served as an opportunity for leadership and guests to congratulate the competitors on their accomplishments.

“Our athletes here are all current or alumni of the Wounded Warrior program for the corps,” said Col. Bret Hyla, commanding officer of Wounded Warrior Regiment. “It’s great to see your competitive spirit come forth when you’re on the line or during the event. You then turn to and support each other immediately after; it is truly motivating to see the spirit of camaraderie that you bring to these events.”

The sounds of celebration could be heard throughout the Wound Warrior Battalion West’s campus while at the amphitheater, the closing ceremony was in full swing; all the participants were honored for their outstanding achievements throughout the course of competition.

The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery through adaptive sports participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members. It is an opportunity for recovering service members to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary selection venue for the team that will represent the Marine Corps at the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games.

After the well-earned medals had been distributed, retired Lance Cpl. Annika Hutsler was presented with the Gung-Ho award. The award is presented to the Marine who showed great enthusiasm throughout the trials and raised morale throughout the team.

