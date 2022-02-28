9th SFS qualifies VQ-3 Detachment on M18

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - VQ-3 Detachment Master-at-Arms (MA) Sailors stationed at Travis Air Force Base traveled to Beale Feb. 28, 2022, to receive in-depth training on the M18 modular handgun system.



The M18 class was crucial for the Sailors due to the U.S. Navy’s transition from the M9 Beretta to the M18. After completing this course, the group of MA’s were qualified to train others on the weapon system.



“The M18 class is very beneficial to the Sailors that we have coming in and the path moving forward,” said MA 1st Class Michael Campbell, VQ-3 Detachmentlead small arms marksmanship instructor. “With the M18 replacing the Beretta, the concept of getting advanced knowledge on it and being a more in-depth teacher will benefit my Sailors.”



The class included familiarization of the weapon, comparing the differences between the M9 and M18 and firing the weapon.



“Today's class was overall a success,” said Staff Sgt. Garrett Mallison, 9th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor. “This class is important to us as combat arms, because we get to do something out of our normal firing. Opportunities like this to teach another branch does not come often, and it gives us the opportunity to network and in return learn how other branches operate.”

