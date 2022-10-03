Air Force Medical Service announces 2021 Award Winners

The Air Force Surgeon General is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021 Air Force Medical Service Annual Awards. The awards include both individual and team awards.
The nominations submitted reflect the extraordinary quality of Air Force medics. The accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support we provide to the Department of the Air Force and Combatant Commanders. We also applaud the colleagues, teammates and families whose tireless support and dedication allowed our winners to shine.
Congratulations to all the award recipients who represent the many outstanding professionals that make up the Air Force Medical Service and ensure we deliver “Trusted Care Anywhere!”
Individual Awards:
USAF Young Health Care Administrator of the Year
Capt Kimberly R. Smith
HAF/SG3XO, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., AFDW
USAF Medical Service Corps Commitment to Service Award
Lt Col Tony G. Lawrence
375 MDG, Scott AFB, IL, AMC
USAF Medical Service Corps Civilian of the Year
Mr. David Hornyak
HQ AMC/SGXM, Scott AFB, IL, AMC
USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Kimberly J. Woideck
28 OMRS/SGXH, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC
USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Field Grade Category
Maj Danielle N. Anderson
AFELM/SD311, NASA’s Johnson Space Center, TX, AFDW
USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Lara S. Poole
316 OMRS/SGXM, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW
USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Field Grade Category
Lt Col William J. Chalmers III
96 MDSS/SGSL, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
USAF Biomedical Clinician Civilian of the Year
Ms. Emily Thompson
72 OMRS/SGXE, Tinker AFB, OK, AFMC
USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Educator of the Year
Maj Kathleen A. McNamara
99 HCOS/MDG, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC
USAF Biomedical Specialist Civilian of the Year
Mr. Curtis S. Lewis
82 MDSS/SGSL, Sheppard AFB, TX, AETC
USAF Dental Civilian of the Year
Ms. Jennifer L. Vargas
99 DS/SGD, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC
USAF Clinical Dentist of the Year
Capt James C. Turvy
90 OMRS/SGSD, F.E. Warren AFB, WY, AFGSC
USAF Dental Educator of the Year
Lt Col Matthew S. Stratmeyer
99 DS/SGD, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC
USAF Enlisted Health Services Management Airman of the Year
A1C Trenton T. Parker
412 HCOS/SGGP, Edwards AFB, CA, AFMC
USAF Enlisted Health Services Management NCO of the Year
TSgt Kayce E. Crisp
59 MLRS/SGSKX, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Medical Materiel Airman of the Year
A1C Tabea Z. Jones
90 HCOS/SGGM, F.E. Warren AFB, WY, AFGSC
USAF Medical Materiel NCO of the Year
TSgt Linette L. Witherspoon
51 MDSS/SGSM, Osan AB, Republic of Korea, PACAF
USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician Airman of the Year
SrA Trevor A. Lee
60 MDSS/SGSLB, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician NCO of the Year
TSgt Kosei K. Carty
59 MLRS/SGSKM, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Bioenvironmental Engineering Airman of the Year
SrA Johnathan B. Elliott
436 OMRS/SGXB, Dover AFB, DE, AMC
USAF Bioenvironmental Engineering NCO of the Year
SSgt Ivan Monroy
DAF/EMS, AFTC, NV, AFMC
USAF Mental Health Airman of the Year
SrA Mystina M. Barber
52 HCOS/SGXW, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, USAFE
USAF Mental Health NCO of the Year
TSgt Megan A. Yockey
52 HCOS/SGXW, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, USAFE
USAF Diet Therapy Airman of the Year
SrA Maylen J. Dumanas
96 MDSS/SGSN, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
USAF Diet Therapy NCO of the Year
TSgt Brittany M. Council
673 MDSS/SGSN, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), AK, PACAF
USAF Public Health Airman of the Year
SrA Claudeth A. Lopez-Teruel
60 ORMS/SGXM, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Public Health NCO of the Year
TSgt Brittany M. Guynn
711 HPW/USAFSAM/PH, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner Airman of the Year
SSgt Courtney L. Bick
59 MDSP/SGMC, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner NCO of the Year
TSgt Joshua A. Taylor
99 SGCS/SGOMC, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC
USAF Physical Medicine Airman of the Year
SrA Gabrielle A. Rose
375 OMRS/SGXY, Scott AFB, IL, AMC
USAF Physical Medicine NCO of the Year
SSgt Emily C. Valdovinos
SWPS/CF, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Aerospace Medicine Airman of the Year
SrA Chrislande M. Deravil
341 HCOS/SGGP, Malmstrom AFB, MT, AFGSC
USAF Aerospace Medicine NCO of the Year
TSgt Marie Y. Boulware
99 MDG/SGNE, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC
USAF Surgical Service Airman of the Year
A1C Cloey R. Morehouse
86 MDS/Surgical/Unit 3215, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, USAFE
USAF Surgical Service NCO of the Year
MSgt Adam J. Hall
10 MSGS/SGCO, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA
USAF Pharmacy Technician Airman of the Year
SrA Branden R. Renee
51 MDSS/SGSA, Osan AB, Republic of Korea, PACAF
USAF Pharmacy Technician NCO of the Year
TSgt Paul J. Forbes
35 MDSS/SGSD, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Diagnostic Imaging Airman of the Year
SrA Sarah A. Jacinto
18MDSS/SGSL, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Diagnostic Imaging NCO of the Year
TSgt Bryant Milhouse
59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Laboratory Airman of the Year
SrA Jason D. Wonio
325 MDSS/SGSAL, Tyndall AFB, FL, ACC
USAF Laboratory NCO of the Year
TSgt Jennifer H. Weigl
959 CSPS/SGVLL, JBSA-Ft. Sam Houston, TX, AETC
USAF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year
A1C Lark R. Isbell
20 OMRS/SGXE, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC
USAF Ophthalmic NCO of the Year
TSgt Jane Ashley C. Purnell
10 OMRS/SGXE, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA
USAF Dental Airman of the Year
A1C Faith C. Simonson
374 DS/SGD, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Dental NCO of the Year
TSgt Lidia Harley
48 DS/SGD, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, USAFE
USAF SNCO Operational Medicine Excellence Award
MSgt Lenora A. Lovett
60 SGCS/SGCQ, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF SNCO Organizational Management Excellence Award
MSgt Ashley L. Jackson
AFMRA/SG3XR, Defense Health Headquarters, VA, AFMRA
USAF SNCO Clinical Support Excellence Award
MSgt Yue Y. Huang
AFELM MED DOD, Defense Health Headquarters, VA, AFDW
USAF Medical Service SNCO Leadership Award
SMSgt Melvin A. Morena
86 MDSS/SGSM, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE
USAF Medical Service Civilian Performance Excellence Award
Ms. Makiko Numabe
35 OMRS/CCQ, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Medical Service Civilian Organizational Leadership Award
Ms. Charity L. Harmon
21 MDSS/SGSX, Peterson SFB, CO, USSF
USAF Medical Service Civilian Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award
Ms. Paula Binns
60 MDSS/SGSL, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Medical Service Corps Team of the Year
1 SOMDG Medical Service Corps Members, Hurlbert Field, FL, AFSOC
USAF Physician of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Clarissa R. Lomonaco
62 MDS/SGN, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, AMC
USAF Physician of the Year - Field Grade Category
Maj Roselyn Jan W. Fuentes
96 OMRS/SGXF, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
USAF Chief of the Medical Staff of the Year
Lt Col Nitasha D. Garcia
460 MDG, Buckley SFB, CO, USSF
USAF Physician Educator of the Year
Lt Col Susan L. Whiteway
316 HCOS/SGGN, JB Andrews, MD, AFDW
USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Company Grade Category
Capt Rachel O. Bazzell
59 MDOS/SGOBP, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Field Grade Category
Maj Wendell G. Miculob
31 OMRS/SGXP, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE
USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse Award
Maj Benjamin D. Jorgensen
60 SGCS/SGCJ, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Civilian Nurse of the Year
Ms. Rachel A. Perkins Garner
56 MDG/SGHM, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC
USAF Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award
Lt Col Keith A. Schultz
86 MDG/SGN, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE
USAF Outstanding Achievement in Nursing Force Development Award
Lt Col Debra L. Sims
59 MDW/SGNE, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Outstanding Achievement in Operational Research Award
Lt Col Patrick Kennedy
60 MDG/SGSE, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Monitor/Technician of the Year
Amn Alexandra M. Naugle
5 OMRS/SGXQ, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC
Team Awards:
USAF Medical Logistics Team of the Year
86 MDSS/SGSM, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE
USAF Resource Management Team of the Year
633 MDSS/SGSR, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC
USAF Medical Information Services Team of the Year
81 MDSS/SGSM, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC
USAF Health Plan Management Team of the Year
36 HCOS/SGGT, Andersen AB, Guam, PACAF
USAF Medical Readiness Team of the Year
366 OMRS/SGSX, Mountain Home AFB, ID, ACC
USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Team of the Year
633 OMRS/SGXY, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC
USAF Small Dental Clinic of the Year
852 MDS/SGD, Geilenkirchen NATO AB, Germany, USAFE
USAF Medium Dental Clinic of the Year
21 DS/SGXD, Peterson-Schriever SFB, CO, USSF
USAF Large Dental Clinic of the Year
59 DG, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Team of the Year
60 OMRS, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Medical Home Award
31 HCOS/SGOM, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE
USAF Best Ambulatory Clinic Patient Safety Program
36 MDG, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF
USAF Best Inpatient Facility Patient Safety Program
88 IPTS, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Best AE Squadron Patient Safety Program
375 AES, Scott AFB, IL, AMC
USAF Surgeon General Award for Clinic of the Year
86 MDG, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE
USAF Surgeon General Award for Hospital of the Year
96 MDG, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
Congratulations, once again, to all of the winners and to all those nominated!
