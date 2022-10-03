Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Medical Service announces 2021 Award Winners

    U.S. Air Force Graphic

    Courtesy Photo | (Courtesy graphic) read more read more

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Air Force Medical Service

    The Air Force Surgeon General is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021 Air Force Medical Service Annual Awards. The awards include both individual and team awards.

    The nominations submitted reflect the extraordinary quality of Air Force medics. The accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support we provide to the Department of the Air Force and Combatant Commanders. We also applaud the colleagues, teammates and families whose tireless support and dedication allowed our winners to shine.

    Congratulations to all the award recipients who represent the many outstanding professionals that make up the Air Force Medical Service and ensure we deliver “Trusted Care Anywhere!”

    Individual Awards:

    USAF Young Health Care Administrator of the Year
    Capt Kimberly R. Smith
    HAF/SG3XO, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., AFDW

    USAF Medical Service Corps Commitment to Service Award
    Lt Col Tony G. Lawrence
    375 MDG, Scott AFB, IL, AMC

    USAF Medical Service Corps Civilian of the Year
    Mr. David Hornyak
    HQ AMC/SGXM, Scott AFB, IL, AMC

    USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Kimberly J. Woideck
    28 OMRS/SGXH, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC

    USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Field Grade Category
    Maj Danielle N. Anderson
    AFELM/SD311, NASA’s Johnson Space Center, TX, AFDW

    USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Lara S. Poole
    316 OMRS/SGXM, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW

    USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Field Grade Category
    Lt Col William J. Chalmers III
    96 MDSS/SGSL, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF Biomedical Clinician Civilian of the Year
    Ms. Emily Thompson
    72 OMRS/SGXE, Tinker AFB, OK, AFMC

    USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Educator of the Year
    Maj Kathleen A. McNamara
    99 HCOS/MDG, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC

    USAF Biomedical Specialist Civilian of the Year
    Mr. Curtis S. Lewis
    82 MDSS/SGSL, Sheppard AFB, TX, AETC

    USAF Dental Civilian of the Year
    Ms. Jennifer L. Vargas
    99 DS/SGD, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC

    USAF Clinical Dentist of the Year
    Capt James C. Turvy
    90 OMRS/SGSD, F.E. Warren AFB, WY, AFGSC

    USAF Dental Educator of the Year
    Lt Col Matthew S. Stratmeyer
    99 DS/SGD, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC

    USAF Enlisted Health Services Management Airman of the Year
    A1C Trenton T. Parker
    412 HCOS/SGGP, Edwards AFB, CA, AFMC

    USAF Enlisted Health Services Management NCO of the Year
    TSgt Kayce E. Crisp
    59 MLRS/SGSKX, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Medical Materiel Airman of the Year
    A1C Tabea Z. Jones
    90 HCOS/SGGM, F.E. Warren AFB, WY, AFGSC

    USAF Medical Materiel NCO of the Year
    TSgt Linette L. Witherspoon
    51 MDSS/SGSM, Osan AB, Republic of Korea, PACAF

    USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician Airman of the Year
    SrA Trevor A. Lee
    60 MDSS/SGSLB, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician NCO of the Year
    TSgt Kosei K. Carty
    59 MLRS/SGSKM, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Bioenvironmental Engineering Airman of the Year
    SrA Johnathan B. Elliott
    436 OMRS/SGXB, Dover AFB, DE, AMC

    USAF Bioenvironmental Engineering NCO of the Year
    SSgt Ivan Monroy
    DAF/EMS, AFTC, NV, AFMC

    USAF Mental Health Airman of the Year
    SrA Mystina M. Barber
    52 HCOS/SGXW, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Mental Health NCO of the Year
    TSgt Megan A. Yockey
    52 HCOS/SGXW, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Diet Therapy Airman of the Year
    SrA Maylen J. Dumanas
    96 MDSS/SGSN, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF Diet Therapy NCO of the Year
    TSgt Brittany M. Council
    673 MDSS/SGSN, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), AK, PACAF

    USAF Public Health Airman of the Year
    SrA Claudeth A. Lopez-Teruel
    60 ORMS/SGXM, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Public Health NCO of the Year
    TSgt Brittany M. Guynn
    711 HPW/USAFSAM/PH, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner Airman of the Year
    SSgt Courtney L. Bick
    59 MDSP/SGMC, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner NCO of the Year
    TSgt Joshua A. Taylor
    99 SGCS/SGOMC, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC

    USAF Physical Medicine Airman of the Year
    SrA Gabrielle A. Rose
    375 OMRS/SGXY, Scott AFB, IL, AMC

    USAF Physical Medicine NCO of the Year
    SSgt Emily C. Valdovinos
    SWPS/CF, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Aerospace Medicine Airman of the Year
    SrA Chrislande M. Deravil
    341 HCOS/SGGP, Malmstrom AFB, MT, AFGSC

    USAF Aerospace Medicine NCO of the Year
    TSgt Marie Y. Boulware
    99 MDG/SGNE, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC

    USAF Surgical Service Airman of the Year
    A1C Cloey R. Morehouse
    86 MDS/Surgical/Unit 3215, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Surgical Service NCO of the Year
    MSgt Adam J. Hall
    10 MSGS/SGCO, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA

    USAF Pharmacy Technician Airman of the Year
    SrA Branden R. Renee
    51 MDSS/SGSA, Osan AB, Republic of Korea, PACAF

    USAF Pharmacy Technician NCO of the Year
    TSgt Paul J. Forbes
    35 MDSS/SGSD, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Diagnostic Imaging Airman of the Year
    SrA Sarah A. Jacinto
    18MDSS/SGSL, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Diagnostic Imaging NCO of the Year
    TSgt Bryant Milhouse
    59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Laboratory Airman of the Year
    SrA Jason D. Wonio
    325 MDSS/SGSAL, Tyndall AFB, FL, ACC

    USAF Laboratory NCO of the Year
    TSgt Jennifer H. Weigl
    959 CSPS/SGVLL, JBSA-Ft. Sam Houston, TX, AETC

    USAF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year
    A1C Lark R. Isbell
    20 OMRS/SGXE, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC

    USAF Ophthalmic NCO of the Year
    TSgt Jane Ashley C. Purnell
    10 OMRS/SGXE, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA

    USAF Dental Airman of the Year
    A1C Faith C. Simonson
    374 DS/SGD, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Dental NCO of the Year
    TSgt Lidia Harley
    48 DS/SGD, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, USAFE

    USAF SNCO Operational Medicine Excellence Award
    MSgt Lenora A. Lovett
    60 SGCS/SGCQ, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF SNCO Organizational Management Excellence Award
    MSgt Ashley L. Jackson
    AFMRA/SG3XR, Defense Health Headquarters, VA, AFMRA

    USAF SNCO Clinical Support Excellence Award
    MSgt Yue Y. Huang
    AFELM MED DOD, Defense Health Headquarters, VA, AFDW

    USAF Medical Service SNCO Leadership Award
    SMSgt Melvin A. Morena
    86 MDSS/SGSM, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Medical Service Civilian Performance Excellence Award
    Ms. Makiko Numabe
    35 OMRS/CCQ, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Medical Service Civilian Organizational Leadership Award
    Ms. Charity L. Harmon
    21 MDSS/SGSX, Peterson SFB, CO, USSF

    USAF Medical Service Civilian Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award
    Ms. Paula Binns
    60 MDSS/SGSL, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Medical Service Corps Team of the Year
    1 SOMDG Medical Service Corps Members, Hurlbert Field, FL, AFSOC

    USAF Physician of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Clarissa R. Lomonaco
    62 MDS/SGN, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, AMC

    USAF Physician of the Year - Field Grade Category
    Maj Roselyn Jan W. Fuentes
    96 OMRS/SGXF, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF Chief of the Medical Staff of the Year
    Lt Col Nitasha D. Garcia
    460 MDG, Buckley SFB, CO, USSF

    USAF Physician Educator of the Year
    Lt Col Susan L. Whiteway
    316 HCOS/SGGN, JB Andrews, MD, AFDW

    USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Company Grade Category
    Capt Rachel O. Bazzell
    59 MDOS/SGOBP, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Field Grade Category
    Maj Wendell G. Miculob
    31 OMRS/SGXP, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE

    USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse Award
    Maj Benjamin D. Jorgensen
    60 SGCS/SGCJ, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Civilian Nurse of the Year
    Ms. Rachel A. Perkins Garner
    56 MDG/SGHM, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC

    USAF Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award
    Lt Col Keith A. Schultz
    86 MDG/SGN, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Outstanding Achievement in Nursing Force Development Award
    Lt Col Debra L. Sims
    59 MDW/SGNE, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Outstanding Achievement in Operational Research Award
    Lt Col Patrick Kennedy
    60 MDG/SGSE, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Monitor/Technician of the Year
    Amn Alexandra M. Naugle
    5 OMRS/SGXQ, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC

    Team Awards:

    USAF Medical Logistics Team of the Year
    86 MDSS/SGSM, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Resource Management Team of the Year
    633 MDSS/SGSR, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC

    USAF Medical Information Services Team of the Year
    81 MDSS/SGSM, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC

    USAF Health Plan Management Team of the Year
    36 HCOS/SGGT, Andersen AB, Guam, PACAF

    USAF Medical Readiness Team of the Year
    366 OMRS/SGSX, Mountain Home AFB, ID, ACC

    USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Team of the Year
    633 OMRS/SGXY, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC

    USAF Small Dental Clinic of the Year
    852 MDS/SGD, Geilenkirchen NATO AB, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Medium Dental Clinic of the Year
    21 DS/SGXD, Peterson-Schriever SFB, CO, USSF

    USAF Large Dental Clinic of the Year
    59 DG, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Team of the Year
    60 OMRS, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Medical Home Award
    31 HCOS/SGOM, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE

    USAF Best Ambulatory Clinic Patient Safety Program
    36 MDG, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF

    USAF Best Inpatient Facility Patient Safety Program
    88 IPTS, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Best AE Squadron Patient Safety Program
    375 AES, Scott AFB, IL, AMC

    USAF Surgeon General Award for Clinic of the Year
    86 MDG, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Surgeon General Award for Hospital of the Year
    96 MDG, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    Congratulations, once again, to all of the winners and to all those nominated!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 15:16
    Story ID: 416217
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

