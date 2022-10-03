Air Force Medical Service announces 2021 Award Winners

The Air Force Surgeon General is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021 Air Force Medical Service Annual Awards. The awards include both individual and team awards.



The nominations submitted reflect the extraordinary quality of Air Force medics. The accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support we provide to the Department of the Air Force and Combatant Commanders. We also applaud the colleagues, teammates and families whose tireless support and dedication allowed our winners to shine.



Congratulations to all the award recipients who represent the many outstanding professionals that make up the Air Force Medical Service and ensure we deliver “Trusted Care Anywhere!”



Individual Awards:



USAF Young Health Care Administrator of the Year

Capt Kimberly R. Smith

HAF/SG3XO, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., AFDW



USAF Medical Service Corps Commitment to Service Award

Lt Col Tony G. Lawrence

375 MDG, Scott AFB, IL, AMC



USAF Medical Service Corps Civilian of the Year

Mr. David Hornyak

HQ AMC/SGXM, Scott AFB, IL, AMC



USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Kimberly J. Woideck

28 OMRS/SGXH, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC



USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Field Grade Category

Maj Danielle N. Anderson

AFELM/SD311, NASA’s Johnson Space Center, TX, AFDW



USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Lara S. Poole

316 OMRS/SGXM, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW



USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Field Grade Category

Lt Col William J. Chalmers III

96 MDSS/SGSL, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



USAF Biomedical Clinician Civilian of the Year

Ms. Emily Thompson

72 OMRS/SGXE, Tinker AFB, OK, AFMC



USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Educator of the Year

Maj Kathleen A. McNamara

99 HCOS/MDG, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC



USAF Biomedical Specialist Civilian of the Year

Mr. Curtis S. Lewis

82 MDSS/SGSL, Sheppard AFB, TX, AETC



USAF Dental Civilian of the Year

Ms. Jennifer L. Vargas

99 DS/SGD, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC



USAF Clinical Dentist of the Year

Capt James C. Turvy

90 OMRS/SGSD, F.E. Warren AFB, WY, AFGSC



USAF Dental Educator of the Year

Lt Col Matthew S. Stratmeyer

99 DS/SGD, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC



USAF Enlisted Health Services Management Airman of the Year

A1C Trenton T. Parker

412 HCOS/SGGP, Edwards AFB, CA, AFMC



USAF Enlisted Health Services Management NCO of the Year

TSgt Kayce E. Crisp

59 MLRS/SGSKX, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Medical Materiel Airman of the Year

A1C Tabea Z. Jones

90 HCOS/SGGM, F.E. Warren AFB, WY, AFGSC



USAF Medical Materiel NCO of the Year

TSgt Linette L. Witherspoon

51 MDSS/SGSM, Osan AB, Republic of Korea, PACAF



USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician Airman of the Year

SrA Trevor A. Lee

60 MDSS/SGSLB, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician NCO of the Year

TSgt Kosei K. Carty

59 MLRS/SGSKM, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Bioenvironmental Engineering Airman of the Year

SrA Johnathan B. Elliott

436 OMRS/SGXB, Dover AFB, DE, AMC



USAF Bioenvironmental Engineering NCO of the Year

SSgt Ivan Monroy

DAF/EMS, AFTC, NV, AFMC



USAF Mental Health Airman of the Year

SrA Mystina M. Barber

52 HCOS/SGXW, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, USAFE



USAF Mental Health NCO of the Year

TSgt Megan A. Yockey

52 HCOS/SGXW, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, USAFE



USAF Diet Therapy Airman of the Year

SrA Maylen J. Dumanas

96 MDSS/SGSN, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



USAF Diet Therapy NCO of the Year

TSgt Brittany M. Council

673 MDSS/SGSN, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), AK, PACAF



USAF Public Health Airman of the Year

SrA Claudeth A. Lopez-Teruel

60 ORMS/SGXM, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Public Health NCO of the Year

TSgt Brittany M. Guynn

711 HPW/USAFSAM/PH, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner Airman of the Year

SSgt Courtney L. Bick

59 MDSP/SGMC, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner NCO of the Year

TSgt Joshua A. Taylor

99 SGCS/SGOMC, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC



USAF Physical Medicine Airman of the Year

SrA Gabrielle A. Rose

375 OMRS/SGXY, Scott AFB, IL, AMC



USAF Physical Medicine NCO of the Year

SSgt Emily C. Valdovinos

SWPS/CF, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Aerospace Medicine Airman of the Year

SrA Chrislande M. Deravil

341 HCOS/SGGP, Malmstrom AFB, MT, AFGSC



USAF Aerospace Medicine NCO of the Year

TSgt Marie Y. Boulware

99 MDG/SGNE, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC



USAF Surgical Service Airman of the Year

A1C Cloey R. Morehouse

86 MDS/Surgical/Unit 3215, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, USAFE



USAF Surgical Service NCO of the Year

MSgt Adam J. Hall

10 MSGS/SGCO, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA



USAF Pharmacy Technician Airman of the Year

SrA Branden R. Renee

51 MDSS/SGSA, Osan AB, Republic of Korea, PACAF



USAF Pharmacy Technician NCO of the Year

TSgt Paul J. Forbes

35 MDSS/SGSD, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Diagnostic Imaging Airman of the Year

SrA Sarah A. Jacinto

18MDSS/SGSL, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Diagnostic Imaging NCO of the Year

TSgt Bryant Milhouse

59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Laboratory Airman of the Year

SrA Jason D. Wonio

325 MDSS/SGSAL, Tyndall AFB, FL, ACC



USAF Laboratory NCO of the Year

TSgt Jennifer H. Weigl

959 CSPS/SGVLL, JBSA-Ft. Sam Houston, TX, AETC



USAF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year

A1C Lark R. Isbell

20 OMRS/SGXE, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC



USAF Ophthalmic NCO of the Year

TSgt Jane Ashley C. Purnell

10 OMRS/SGXE, USAF Academy, CO, USAFA



USAF Dental Airman of the Year

A1C Faith C. Simonson

374 DS/SGD, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Dental NCO of the Year

TSgt Lidia Harley

48 DS/SGD, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, USAFE



USAF SNCO Operational Medicine Excellence Award

MSgt Lenora A. Lovett

60 SGCS/SGCQ, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF SNCO Organizational Management Excellence Award

MSgt Ashley L. Jackson

AFMRA/SG3XR, Defense Health Headquarters, VA, AFMRA



USAF SNCO Clinical Support Excellence Award

MSgt Yue Y. Huang

AFELM MED DOD, Defense Health Headquarters, VA, AFDW



USAF Medical Service SNCO Leadership Award

SMSgt Melvin A. Morena

86 MDSS/SGSM, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE



USAF Medical Service Civilian Performance Excellence Award

Ms. Makiko Numabe

35 OMRS/CCQ, Misawa AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Medical Service Civilian Organizational Leadership Award

Ms. Charity L. Harmon

21 MDSS/SGSX, Peterson SFB, CO, USSF



USAF Medical Service Civilian Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award

Ms. Paula Binns

60 MDSS/SGSL, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Medical Service Corps Team of the Year

1 SOMDG Medical Service Corps Members, Hurlbert Field, FL, AFSOC



USAF Physician of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Clarissa R. Lomonaco

62 MDS/SGN, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, AMC



USAF Physician of the Year - Field Grade Category

Maj Roselyn Jan W. Fuentes

96 OMRS/SGXF, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



USAF Chief of the Medical Staff of the Year

Lt Col Nitasha D. Garcia

460 MDG, Buckley SFB, CO, USSF



USAF Physician Educator of the Year

Lt Col Susan L. Whiteway

316 HCOS/SGGN, JB Andrews, MD, AFDW



USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Company Grade Category

Capt Rachel O. Bazzell

59 MDOS/SGOBP, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award - Field Grade Category

Maj Wendell G. Miculob

31 OMRS/SGXP, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE



USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse Award

Maj Benjamin D. Jorgensen

60 SGCS/SGCJ, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Civilian Nurse of the Year

Ms. Rachel A. Perkins Garner

56 MDG/SGHM, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC



USAF Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award

Lt Col Keith A. Schultz

86 MDG/SGN, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE



USAF Outstanding Achievement in Nursing Force Development Award

Lt Col Debra L. Sims

59 MDW/SGNE, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Outstanding Achievement in Operational Research Award

Lt Col Patrick Kennedy

60 MDG/SGSE, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Monitor/Technician of the Year

Amn Alexandra M. Naugle

5 OMRS/SGXQ, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC



Team Awards:



USAF Medical Logistics Team of the Year

86 MDSS/SGSM, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE



USAF Resource Management Team of the Year

633 MDSS/SGSR, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC



USAF Medical Information Services Team of the Year

81 MDSS/SGSM, Keesler AFB, MS, AETC



USAF Health Plan Management Team of the Year

36 HCOS/SGGT, Andersen AB, Guam, PACAF



USAF Medical Readiness Team of the Year

366 OMRS/SGSX, Mountain Home AFB, ID, ACC



USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Team of the Year

633 OMRS/SGXY, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC



USAF Small Dental Clinic of the Year

852 MDS/SGD, Geilenkirchen NATO AB, Germany, USAFE



USAF Medium Dental Clinic of the Year

21 DS/SGXD, Peterson-Schriever SFB, CO, USSF



USAF Large Dental Clinic of the Year

59 DG, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Team of the Year

60 OMRS, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Medical Home Award

31 HCOS/SGOM, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE



USAF Best Ambulatory Clinic Patient Safety Program

36 MDG, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF



USAF Best Inpatient Facility Patient Safety Program

88 IPTS, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Best AE Squadron Patient Safety Program

375 AES, Scott AFB, IL, AMC



USAF Surgeon General Award for Clinic of the Year

86 MDG, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE



USAF Surgeon General Award for Hospital of the Year

96 MDG, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



Congratulations, once again, to all of the winners and to all those nominated!

