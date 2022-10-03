U.S. Oil will resume the shipment of fuel products to the Port of Green Bay at the end of the week. The U.S.

Coast Guard will commence ‘Spring Break Out’ to prepare regional waterways in advance for tanker

movements. These ice-breaking operations will likely occur in areas used by recreational users such as, but not

limited to, the Fox River, the Green Bay Entrance Channel, the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal, the Menominee River

Entrance, and the waters of Green Bay from Minneapolis Shoal Light to the Fox River Entrance. Next week,

these icebreaking efforts will increase in frequency as ice conditions deteriorate and commercial navigation

increases.



Regional ice coverage did not reach traditional levels of thickness from previous winters. The weather forecast

for the next seven to ten days calls for temperatures supporting the rapid deterioration of ice. All snowmobile

and all-terrain vehicle operators, ice fishermen, and other recreational users of the ice should recognize the

instability of the ice, plan their activities carefully, and use caution near the ice, especially in proximity to

charted navigation areas.



Please contact the Sault Vessel Traffic Service with any questions at (906) 635-3232 or via email at

SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 14:20 Story ID: 416209 Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard opens Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal, Port of Green Bay to shipping, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.