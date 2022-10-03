Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard opens Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal, Port of Green Bay to shipping

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Oil will resume the shipment of fuel products to the Port of Green Bay at the end of the week. The U.S.
    Coast Guard will commence ‘Spring Break Out’ to prepare regional waterways in advance for tanker
    movements. These ice-breaking operations will likely occur in areas used by recreational users such as, but not
    limited to, the Fox River, the Green Bay Entrance Channel, the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal, the Menominee River
    Entrance, and the waters of Green Bay from Minneapolis Shoal Light to the Fox River Entrance. Next week,
    these icebreaking efforts will increase in frequency as ice conditions deteriorate and commercial navigation
    increases.

    Regional ice coverage did not reach traditional levels of thickness from previous winters. The weather forecast
    for the next seven to ten days calls for temperatures supporting the rapid deterioration of ice. All snowmobile
    and all-terrain vehicle operators, ice fishermen, and other recreational users of the ice should recognize the
    instability of the ice, plan their activities carefully, and use caution near the ice, especially in proximity to
    charted navigation areas.

    Please contact the Sault Vessel Traffic Service with any questions at (906) 635-3232 or via email at
    SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 14:20
    Story ID: 416209
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard opens Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal, Port of Green Bay to shipping, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATON
    Ice Breaking
    Green Bay
    Lake Michigan
    Spring Break Out

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT