Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Special OAW appreciation provided to Fort McCoy Garrison

    Special OAW appreciation provided to Fort McCoy Garrison

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy, Wis., Garrison team stop for a photo March 3, 2022, with a...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The certificate is an 88th Readiness Division commanding general’s Blue Devil Award given “in appreciation of the outstanding support provided to Task Force McCoy during the Operation Allies Welcome mission.”

    The award further states, “Your team assisted thousands of Afghan individuals and families by improving their quality of life while awaiting resettlement in the United States, doing so with care and compassion.

    The planning, coordination, and execution of the support your team provided was instrumental in the success of the mission.”

    The award was read and highlighted during a garrison meeting in the Installation Emergency Operations Center on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 13:49
    Story ID: 416205
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Special OAW appreciation provided to Fort McCoy Garrison, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Special OAW appreciation provided to Fort McCoy Garrison
    Special OAW appreciation provided to Fort McCoy Garrison
    Special OAW appreciation provided to Fort McCoy Garrison
    Special OAW appreciation provided to Fort McCoy Garrison
    Special OAW appreciation provided to Fort McCoy Garrison
    Special OAW appreciation provided to Fort McCoy Garrison

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division
    special certificate
    Blue Devil award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT