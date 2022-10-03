Photo Essay: Special OAW appreciation provided to Fort McCoy Garrison

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy, Wis., Garrison team stop for a photo March 3, 2022, with a...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy, Wis., Garrison team stop for a photo March 3, 2022, with a special certificate that was presented by 88th Readiness Division Commanding General and Fort McCoy senior commander Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie for the garrison’s support for Operation Allies Welcome from Aug. 15, 2021, to Feb. 15. The certificate is an 88th Readiness Division commanding general’s Blue Devil Award given “in appreciation of the outstanding support provided to Task Force McCoy during the Operation Allies Welcome mission.” The award further states, “Your team assisted thousands of Afghan individuals and families by improving their quality of life while awaiting resettlement in the United States, doing so with care and compassion. The planning, coordination, and execution of the support your team provided was instrumental in the success of the mission.” The award was read and highlighted during a garrison meeting in the Installation Emergency Operations Center on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The certificate is an 88th Readiness Division commanding general’s Blue Devil Award given “in appreciation of the outstanding support provided to Task Force McCoy during the Operation Allies Welcome mission.”



The award further states, “Your team assisted thousands of Afghan individuals and families by improving their quality of life while awaiting resettlement in the United States, doing so with care and compassion.



The planning, coordination, and execution of the support your team provided was instrumental in the success of the mission.”



The award was read and highlighted during a garrison meeting in the Installation Emergency Operations Center on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.