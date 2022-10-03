89B Soldiers complete Advanced Leader Course at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Advanced Leader Course (ALC) students participate in a class Feb. 2, 2022, for the 89B...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Advanced Leader Course (ALC) students participate in a class Feb. 2, 2022, for the 89B ALC at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the 89B ALC description, the course provides training in the Standard Army Ammunition System (SAAS) Ammunition Storage Point, SAAS Material Management Center procedures, Total Army Management Information System, ammunition field operations, Army explosives safety familiarization, ammunition physical security, munitions history program, and an introduction to explosives safety management for safety professionals. Additionally, Soldiers who are 89B-qualified are tasked with receiving, storing, and issuing conventional ammunition, guided missiles, large rockets, explosives, and other ammunition and explosive-related items. During the two phases of the course, the students learn about advanced leadership and supervision skills required for their career field and more. The course is taught through the Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Seven Soldiers who are “89-Bravos” from Army units across the country completed training in the 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC) at Fort McCoy from Jan. 7 to Feb. 9 with the training team at Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance.



An ALC consists of both a 90-day highly facilitated web-based common core program and a branch-specific resident phase. For the 89B ammunition specialist military occupation specialty (MOS), its ALC at Fort McCoy is four weeks (two two-week phases).



According to the 89B ALC course description, the course provides training in the Standard Army Ammunition System (SAAS) Ammunition Storage Point, SAAS Material Management Center procedures, Total Army Management Information System, ammunition field operations, Army explosives safety familiarization, ammunition physical security, munitions history program, and an introduction to explosives safety management for safety professionals.



Additionally, Soldiers who are 89B-qualified are tasked with receiving, storing, and issuing conventional ammunition, guided missiles, large rockets, explosives, and other ammunition and explosive-related items. During the two phases of the course, the students learn about advanced leadership and supervision skills required for their career field and more.



Also, according to the Army job description, ammunition supply specialist NCOs supervise the receipt, storage, issue, and preparation of ammunition, ammunition components and explosives for transportation and storage. They also supervise ammunition stock control and accounting procedures for surveillance inputs, conduct ammunition inspections and tests, and perform inspections of containers and vehicles transporting ammunition.



89B Soldiers also inspect storage locations, ensuring compliance with storage compatibility, quantity distance, and explosive safety limits. And, they ensure compliance with all ammunition safety requirements as prescribed in applicable Army regulations.



Sgt. Cody Henson, an ALC student who is an 89B noncommissioned officer (NCO) with the Arkansas Army National Guard at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, said the course provided him with great training.



“The overall in-depth information I received during the course was among the best parts of the training,” Henson said. “I learned a lot and feel a lot better about the MOS. Also, I liked how it was very individual based, yet also included a lot of group- and team-building exercises as well.”



Henson added that he also enjoys his career field overall.



“I like that it’s not a common career field,” Henson said. “Dealing with ammunition and high explosives is pretty cool and not everyone can be a part of this type of career.”



Staff Sgt. Jordan Keck, an ALC student and 89B NCO with the 148th Brigade Support Battalion with the Georgia Army National Guard, said he appreciated the work completed by the instructors.



“The instructors are very capable, and they worked very well with the students,” Keck said.



Keck also discussed how well he likes the 89B career field.



“I enjoy learning about the history of the Ordnance Corps and as an 89B, I’m set apart from my peers back home,” Keck said. “I’m the only 89B-series Soldier in my battalion so it gives me an opportunity to showcase and share knowledge.”



ALC instructor Sgt. 1st Class Lindsay J. Etherton said she enjoys teaching in the course as well.



“I love this course, and it is probably my favorite level to teach,” Etherton said. “I genuinely enjoy how technical and complex the course material is, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge with students to ensure that the finite and high level of accuracy in the field remains constant and ever-improving.”



RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy trains Soldiers in both active- and reserve-component. Staff Sgt. Alicia Curtis serves as the lead RTS-Maintenance instructor.



