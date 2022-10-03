Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team collaborates with 67th Cyberspace Wing for “Gun Athena” barrier working group

    688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team collaborates with 67th Cyberspace Wing for “Gun Athena” barrier working group

    Courtesy Photo | The 688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team were invited to mentor,...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO , TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Courtesy Story

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Story by: U.S. Air Force Fred Gutierrez and U.S. Air Force Donovan Stinson

    The 688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team were invited to mentor, teach, and facilitate various activities during the 67th Cyberspace Wing “Gun Athena” 2022 event March 1-2, 2022 place at the Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

    Orchestrated by Col. Lauren Courchaine and U.S. Air Force Civilian Linda Lanford, Gun Athena supported the 67th Cyberspace Wing intent to assemble Joint Base San Antonio Installation personnel to identify, tackle and present solutions to female and family-centric barriers that impact readiness.

    Throughout the two-day event the 688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process team supported by presenting solutions of the identified barriers.
    The 688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process team is constantly evolving and working to engage with the units more proactively.

    Traditionally, challenges are brought to a CPI member. However, current CPI team leads, U.S. Air Force Civilians Jose “Fred” Gutierrez and Donovan Stinson, are seeking out the challenges and bringing the CPI capabilities and mentoring to the units within and outside of the Wing.

    The team facilitated a lesson topic on root cause analysis, practical problem solving, continuous process improvement and change management.

    They provided tools and instructions for use when the Mission Area Working Groups broke out into their group sessions. This led to mentorship and facilitation of knowledge, writing problem statements, building business cases and ideal states that the team embraced towards the efforts of their issue or topic.

    The CPI team also provided instructions on process mapping and assisted in preparation of delivery methods.

    The Gun Athena event is the just the latest of examples across the wing and elsewhere to reinvigorate CPI.

    Send challenges for which you need assistance and/or mentoring to Fred Gutierrez, jose.gutierrez.27@us.af.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 13:17
    Story ID: 416200
    Location: SAN ANTONIO , TX, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team collaborates with 67th Cyberspace Wing for “Gun Athena” barrier working group, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team collaborates with 67th Cyberspace Wing for “Gun Athena” barrier working group
    688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team collaborates with 67th Cyberspace Wing for “Gun Athena” barrier working group
    688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team collaborates with 67th Cyberspace Wing for “Gun Athena” barrier working group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acc
    688th cyberspace wing
    688cw
    continuous process improvement team
    67w
    gun athena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT