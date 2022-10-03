688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team collaborates with 67th Cyberspace Wing for “Gun Athena” barrier working group

Courtesy Photo | The 688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team were invited to mentor,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team were invited to mentor, teach, and facilitate various activities during the 67th Cyberspace Wing “Gun Athena” 2022 event March 1-2, 2022 place at the Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Orchestrated by Col. Lauren Courchaine and U.S. Air Force Civilian Linda Lanford, Gun Athena supported the 67th Cyberspace Wing intent to assemble Joint Base San Antonio Installation personnel to identify, tackle and present solutions to female and family-centric barriers that impact readiness. see less | View Image Page

Story by: U.S. Air Force Fred Gutierrez and U.S. Air Force Donovan Stinson



The 688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process Improvement Team were invited to mentor, teach, and facilitate various activities during the 67th Cyberspace Wing “Gun Athena” 2022 event March 1-2, 2022 place at the Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



Orchestrated by Col. Lauren Courchaine and U.S. Air Force Civilian Linda Lanford, Gun Athena supported the 67th Cyberspace Wing intent to assemble Joint Base San Antonio Installation personnel to identify, tackle and present solutions to female and family-centric barriers that impact readiness.



Throughout the two-day event the 688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process team supported by presenting solutions of the identified barriers.

The 688th Cyberspace Wing Continuous Process team is constantly evolving and working to engage with the units more proactively.



Traditionally, challenges are brought to a CPI member. However, current CPI team leads, U.S. Air Force Civilians Jose “Fred” Gutierrez and Donovan Stinson, are seeking out the challenges and bringing the CPI capabilities and mentoring to the units within and outside of the Wing.



The team facilitated a lesson topic on root cause analysis, practical problem solving, continuous process improvement and change management.



They provided tools and instructions for use when the Mission Area Working Groups broke out into their group sessions. This led to mentorship and facilitation of knowledge, writing problem statements, building business cases and ideal states that the team embraced towards the efforts of their issue or topic.



The CPI team also provided instructions on process mapping and assisted in preparation of delivery methods.



The Gun Athena event is the just the latest of examples across the wing and elsewhere to reinvigorate CPI.



Send challenges for which you need assistance and/or mentoring to Fred Gutierrez, jose.gutierrez.27@us.af.mil.