Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students

    Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students

    Photo By Alexandra Shea | Briley Walker, center, and her mother are presented with a bag of goodies during the...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson’s C.C. Pinckney Elementary School faculty and staff took to the streets of Family Housing with Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general, to recognize the hard work and dedication of students who expanded their reading skills outside of school.

    “I had no idea,” said Briley Walker about the contents of her prize bag. “It has lots of reading stuff, games and candy. I had a feeling I was going to win.”

    Walker was one of seven children of various ages and grades who won the bag of goodies containing books, candy, t-shirts, board games, art supplies, and small toys. A prize bag was presented to each Family after a convoy of about 30 vehicles stopped at their doorsteps, horns and bells blaring.

    Families and children crowded sidewalks to get a glimpse of what the commotion was about and to congratulate the prize patrol recipients.

    The winners were:

    Savannah Welsh
    Fallyn Chavis
    Winter Knox
    Kyle Majors
    Landon Lucania
    Kierra Trusty
    Briley Walker

    The prize patrol holds events not only for reading but math as well. These events are held at least once a year and each student can qualify to win a prize by completing a task such as reading a book or completing math problems at home. Parents helped complete their child’s entry forms that were then used to draw the winning names.

    “Next time, if you want to win turn in your paper and just be at your house at 5 o’clock,” Walker said.

    Additional photos of the prize patrol and student event information can be found at www.facebook.com/DoDEAPinckneyES.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:24
    Story ID: 416190
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students
    Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students
    Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students
    Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students
    Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students
    Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students
    Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students
    Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    C.C. Pinckney Elementary School
    Reading Prize Patrol
    Installation Command Fort Jackson
    Department of Defense Educational Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT