Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Briley Walker, center, and her mother are presented with a bag of goodies during the Reading Prize Patrol on March 1, 2022. A Department of Defense Educational Activity-C.C. Pinckney Elementary School student, Welsh entered for the prize after reading books to improve her reading skills during Reading Across America Week. U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis was one of the presenters of the prize bag.

Fort Jackson’s C.C. Pinckney Elementary School faculty and staff took to the streets of Family Housing with Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general, to recognize the hard work and dedication of students who expanded their reading skills outside of school.



“I had no idea,” said Briley Walker about the contents of her prize bag. “It has lots of reading stuff, games and candy. I had a feeling I was going to win.”



Walker was one of seven children of various ages and grades who won the bag of goodies containing books, candy, t-shirts, board games, art supplies, and small toys. A prize bag was presented to each Family after a convoy of about 30 vehicles stopped at their doorsteps, horns and bells blaring.



Families and children crowded sidewalks to get a glimpse of what the commotion was about and to congratulate the prize patrol recipients.



The winners were:



Savannah Welsh

Fallyn Chavis

Winter Knox

Kyle Majors

Landon Lucania

Kierra Trusty

Briley Walker



The prize patrol holds events not only for reading but math as well. These events are held at least once a year and each student can qualify to win a prize by completing a task such as reading a book or completing math problems at home. Parents helped complete their child’s entry forms that were then used to draw the winning names.



“Next time, if you want to win turn in your paper and just be at your house at 5 o’clock,” Walker said.



Additional photos of the prize patrol and student event information can be found at www.facebook.com/DoDEAPinckneyES.