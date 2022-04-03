Reading Prize Patrol hit the streets to award students

Fort Jackson’s C.C. Pinckney Elementary School faculty and staff took to the streets of Family Housing with Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general, to recognize the hard work and dedication of students who expanded their reading skills outside of school.
“I had no idea,” said Briley Walker about the contents of her prize bag. “It has lots of reading stuff, games and candy. I had a feeling I was going to win.”
Walker was one of seven children of various ages and grades who won the bag of goodies containing books, candy, t-shirts, board games, art supplies, and small toys. A prize bag was presented to each Family after a convoy of about 30 vehicles stopped at their doorsteps, horns and bells blaring.
Families and children crowded sidewalks to get a glimpse of what the commotion was about and to congratulate the prize patrol recipients.
The winners were:
Savannah Welsh
Fallyn Chavis
Winter Knox
Kyle Majors
Landon Lucania
Kierra Trusty
Briley Walker
The prize patrol holds events not only for reading but math as well. These events are held at least once a year and each student can qualify to win a prize by completing a task such as reading a book or completing math problems at home. Parents helped complete their child’s entry forms that were then used to draw the winning names.
“Next time, if you want to win turn in your paper and just be at your house at 5 o’clock,” Walker said.
Additional photos of the prize patrol and student event information can be found at www.facebook.com/DoDEAPinckneyES.
03.04.2022
03.10.2022
416190
FORT JACKSON, SC, US
3
0
