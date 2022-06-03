A day off for Charleston Military Working Dog

Photo By 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashlee Pollard, 628th Security Forces Squadron Military...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashlee Pollard, 628th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, pets her MWD Ari while receiving the “Hometown Hero” recognition during a South Carolina Stingrays game at North Charleston, South Carolina, Mar. 6, 2022. Hometown Hero recognitions allows those recognized to get some time on the ice during a game and the chance to meet some of the Stingrays game-day personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2d Lt. Victor Reyes) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Joint Base Charleston Defenders were recognized as Hometown Heroes by the South Carolina Stingrays, North Charleston, South Carolina, March 6, 2022.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashlee Pollard, 628th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Ari, got a unique chance to get on the ice and received a warm welcome by players and fans in attendance.



The Hometown Hero recognition highlights a first responser or service-member in the local community and showcases their contributions to the area and those around them.



For Pollard, being able to bring Ari made it more memorable.



“It was so much fun to bring Ari out to the game,” said Pollard. “We both had a blast and it’s so nice that they picked us to come out and be recognized.”



Working dogs have a pivotal role at JB Charleston and the Air Force.



“We work hard with our dogs to be better as a team and to get the best results we can,” added Pollard. “The challenge and learning makes my job one to look forward to every day and I love it.”