A day off for Charleston Military Working Dog

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Joint Base Charleston Defenders were recognized as Hometown Heroes by the South Carolina Stingrays, North Charleston, South Carolina, March 6, 2022.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashlee Pollard, 628th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Ari, got a unique chance to get on the ice and received a warm welcome by players and fans in attendance.
The Hometown Hero recognition highlights a first responser or service-member in the local community and showcases their contributions to the area and those around them.
For Pollard, being able to bring Ari made it more memorable.
“It was so much fun to bring Ari out to the game,” said Pollard. “We both had a blast and it’s so nice that they picked us to come out and be recognized.”
Working dogs have a pivotal role at JB Charleston and the Air Force.
“We work hard with our dogs to be better as a team and to get the best results we can,” added Pollard. “The challenge and learning makes my job one to look forward to every day and I love it.”
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 10:06
|Story ID:
|416182
|Location:
|NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
