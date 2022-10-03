Our Impact: HHS-OIG

At the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, 1,600-plus employees oversee more than 100 programs that support the health and well-being of millions of individuals nationwide, including children, people with disabilities, and older adults. And we’re delivering results.

