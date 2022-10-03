Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Our Impact: HHS-OIG

    WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Story by Tremayne Matthews 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    At the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, 1,600-plus employees oversee more than 100 programs that support the health and well-being of millions of individuals nationwide, including children, people with disabilities, and older adults. And we’re delivering results.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:13
    Story ID: 416174
    Location: WASHINGTON DC, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Impact: HHS-OIG, by Tremayne Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    OIG

    TAGS

    Impact
    HHS
    OIG
    OIGHHS
    OIGatHHS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT