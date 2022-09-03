Hale Alii, Marine Barracks, and Hospital Point (Zone C2) Drinking Water Data Package Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) submitted test results and other operational information for Hale Alii, Marine Barracks, and Hospital Point (Zone C2) to Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) for final review March 9.



Hale Alii, Marine Barracks and Hospital Point communities provide housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. This zone also includes non-residential buildings.



Post home and non-residential building flushing data results for Zone C2 will be posted on the IDWST Flushing and Sampling Data website within the next few days. This data includes lab results from the Navy and DOH.



Pending validation of these results, DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days. DOH uses multiple lines of evidence to evaluate sample data. These lines of evidence are used to confirm no contamination is entering the Navy water system and no contamination remains in the affected zone. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink, it will amend the health advisory for Zone C2.



After DOH amends the advisory for Zone C2, the housing office will email a letter to housing residents from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days. For non-resident facilities within the zone, JBPHH will notify the respective facilities manager



To ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



·(808) 449-1979

·(808) 448-3262

·(808) 448-2557

·(808) 448-2570

·(808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.



Impacted residents can contact DOH at sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov or 808-586-4258.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Resources specific to Department of the Air Force (DAF) personnel are available at https://websites.dso.mil/sites/water-concern/. DAF members needing assistance with TLA can make an appointment with the 15th Comptroller Squadron at https://tlaclaims.setmore.com.



The IDWST is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, DOH, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for the Navy water system remains in effect for all zones except Zone A1 (Pearl City Peninsula), Zone A2 (Ford Island), Zone B1 (Halawa, McGrew), Zone D1 (Hale Moku, Hokulani), D4 (Hawaii Air National Guard), E1 (Makalapa), Zone G1 (Camp Smith), Zone H1 (Aliamanu Military Reservation), and Zone I1 (Red Hill Housing).

