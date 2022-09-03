Yuma Proving Ground hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

Photo By Brandon Mejia | With the purpose of sharing information and building relationships, military...... read more read more Photo By Brandon Mejia | With the purpose of sharing information and building relationships, military commanders and senior leaders from across Arizona gathered for a day of discussions at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on March 9. The Arizona Commanders Summit is a semi-annual event in which commanders and senior leaders from YPG, Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, Fort Huachuca, Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the Arizona National Guard’s Papago Park Military Reservation, and other Arizona-based military units. Also attending were representatives from the Office of the Arizona Governor, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and bases in California and New Mexico. see less | View Image Page

Effective communication is a vital commodity, something of which one can never have too much.



With the purpose of sharing information and building relationships, military commanders and senior leaders from across Arizona gathered for a day of discussions at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on March 9.



The Arizona Commanders Summit is a semi-annual event in which commanders and senior leaders from YPG, Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, Fort Huachuca, Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the Arizona National Guard’s Papago Park Military Reservation, and other Arizona-based military units. Also attending were representatives from the Office of the Arizona Governor, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and bases in California and New Mexico.



The participants felt the exchange of information and ideas was fruitful, and gave YPG an opportunity to shine.



“I think it is critical for our YPG Family,” said Col. Patrick McFall, YPG Commander. “Our mission is different from everybody else and it is hard to explain that mission: people have to come to see it.”



Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreude, Commander of the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, visited YPG for the first time to attend the summit.



“It’s a great place that has pride in their mission,” he said. “Their focus is on people: I appreciate Col. McFall articulating that his best resource is his people. We feel the same way at Luke Air Force Base.”



The forum was also an opportunity to compare challenges and network to share assets to accomplish the mission. For example, although YPG’s primary mission is to support testing of military equipment, the post also has the ability to support training exercises.



“You can’t get things done unless you develop partnerships across the state and across the different military services,” added Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard. “Any time you develop partnerships across the state it is a force multiplier.”



Attendees also noted the support the proving ground enjoys from the greater Yuma community, as well as the important role YPG plays in ensuring our nation’s defense.



“This is something that is an incredible economic driver in the state and something that brings a lot of pride to the state,” said Megan Fitzgerald, military policy advisor to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “We’re happy to be supportive of it.”