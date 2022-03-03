Inspecting the anatomy of a Chinook helicopter

Photo By Spc. Oscar Toscano | A CH-47 Helicopter Repairers assigned to Bravo Company, 602nd Aviation Support...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Oscar Toscano | A CH-47 Helicopter Repairers assigned to Bravo Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division conducts a thorough inspection of the rotor on the CH-47 Chinook helicopter, March 3, 2022 on Camp Humphreys. Each helicopter in the 2nd CAB requires a specialized team to service, and can take up to 28 days on the process to ensure the aircraft is safe to fly. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division begin a 320-hour long service inspection on the CH-47F Chinook helicopter March 1, 2022 on Camp Humphreys. These services are conducted based on hours of flight to ensure the helicopter's electrical, hydraulic and mechanical components are functioning properly.

The Army CH-47 Helicopter Repairers are responsible for inspections, maintenance and repair procedures to guarantee the flight safety of the Chinook. Staff Sgt. Benjamin L. Lyon and Staff Sgt. Jose A. Garcia, Leaders of the quality control team, observe as their team begins the removal of interior wall and floor panels and major exterior components.

“We begin our phase inspection by de-paneling the interior soundproofing and floorboards along with the removal of exterior rotor blades and drive shafts,” said Lyon. “The interior panels are removed to expose all the wiring, hydraulic, and mechanical components for any type of damage, fraying or corrosion. Meanwhile, the other half of the team removes the rotor blades for damage inspection.”

There are various types of phase inspections based on hours of flight pertaining to the model of helicopter. For Lyon and Garcia’s team, they are tasked with a 320 hour phase inspection which, with no complications, can take close to 28 days to complete.

“The team and I have to make sure every component on this helicopter is operational, if we encounter an issue during the inspection, we make sure the item is able to be repaired or replaced,” said Lyon. “There is no excuse for the bare minimum. The safety of our brigade’s pilots and passengers depend on our services.”

Any issues found by the team are brought to Lyon and Garcia’s attention immediately. It is up to both supervisors to determine whether or not the issue can be fixed, replaced or delegated to another team within the Aviation Support Battalion for specialized repairs.

“As the helicopter repairers, we do the removal, installation and troubleshooting to determine what is the cause of a malfunction,” said Garcia. “If the issue is something we cannot fix, we proceed to inform our specialized shops about components we identified as, ‘requires additional repairs’”.

The team is aware of the importance of their job. Every component on the Chinook has a functional purpose that corresponds with the next, and one small issue could lead to a fault that will cause the aircraft to be incapable of flying.

“Though having many years of experience, I still verify my tasks by using my manuals and checklists,” said Garcia. “We have to be precise with our inspections, my team and I understand our responsibility for the safety of every crew member and equipment on board during flight operations.”

Garcia expressed his dedication to his job and the assurance of his team being able to perform under pressure.

“I tell my Soldiers ‘if you fly this aircraft you should know how to maintain it’,” said Garcia. “It is within our responsibility and duty to make sure if the helicopter can take us up safely, it can also bring us back down.”

Lyon also shared his understanding of the importance of conducting inspections correctly to keep the Army’s aviation operational.

“Our aircraft can carry up to 30 passengers, along with sling-loaded external cargo,” said Lyon. “If our job is not conducted properly, we run the risk of losing personnel and military equipment, so we make safety our main priority.”

The maintainers of the 602nd ASB, 2nd CAB, uphold the 2nd Infantry Division’s mission of “Fight Tonight” by performing their duties to maintain aerial safety throughout the peninsula.