    U.S. Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Oswego Harbor

    OSWEGO, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo pollution responders and New York Department of Environmental
    Conservation responded and remain on scene to monitor the ongoing incident.

    The responsible party has closed off the area to prevent spread and contracted agencies to assist in the cleanup
    effort.

    Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer Lt. Sean Dolan with any questions at
    (716) 860-2148 or via email at Sean.P.Dolan@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 17:54
    Story ID: 416141
    Location: OSWEGO, NY, US 
    Oil Spill
    Ninth District
    Pollution Response
    Sector Buffalo
    Oswego Harbor

