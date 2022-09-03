U.S. Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Oswego Harbor

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo pollution responders and New York Department of Environmental

Conservation responded and remain on scene to monitor the ongoing incident.



The responsible party has closed off the area to prevent spread and contracted agencies to assist in the cleanup

effort.



Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer Lt. Sean Dolan with any questions at

(716) 860-2148 or via email at Sean.P.Dolan@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

